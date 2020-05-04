‘Westworld’ will be back, but where it goes after that finale is anyone’s guess

For those viewers who have found themselves wondering where the science-fiction series could possibly go from here — sticking with it more out of morbid curiosity than genuine enthusiasm — don’t worry, you’re not alone.

Executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s ambitious reboot of Michael Crichton’s creation has formally escaped the adult theme park, as various key players pursued parallel storylines this season that eventually intersected in the closing hours.

But the show has become increasingly incomprehensible, at least for anyone not willing to put in the work trying to remember all the assorted connections, further complicated by the fact that dying in “Westworld” is often not a permanent state of affairs, amid the questions about who’s truly human and who actually isn’t.

The finale, for example, seemingly spelled the end — again — for Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), while setting up an uncertain future for Maeve (Thandie Newton) and Caleb (Aaron Paul), who emerged from the climactic confrontation into a chaos that the former described as “a new world.”