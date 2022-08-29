WeTech: Interswitch’s Focus is on Empowering Tech Ecosystem Players, says Eromosele

Interswitch, Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, was one of the silver sponsors of Nigeria’s largest tech conference for women, the WeTech Conference.

Tagged ‘WeTech 2022’, the event was held on August 27, 2022, at the Landmark Centre, Lagos.

Over 1,000 women who attended the event networked and discussed ways to bridge the gender gap in the technology sector in Nigeria.

They were also recipients of valuable resources geared towards fostering growth in their individual career pursuits and the scalability of women-run tech startups.

The conference featured panel discussions, keynote addresses and talks from leading women in the Nigerian tech industry, sharing valuable insights into how they can break into the tech scene in Nigeria, and demystifying the future of fintech in Nigeria.

As a leader in Africa’s tech ecosystem, representatives of Interswitch were also on hand to educate women on ways to develop innovative tech solutions during the second half of the program. To absorb more women into the Nigerian tech ecosystem, there were recruitment opportunities for interested participants who wished to join the tech giant in creating a prosperous Africa.

Championing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), as demonstrated by its hiring of women into technical and non-technical roles, Interswitch continues to identify useful initiatives and platforms that drive home the importance of an inclusive tech ecosystem.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Cherry Eromosele, the Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications, noted that Interswitch maintained a keen focus on empowering players in the tech ecosystem and that its sponsorship of the WeTech Conference is one of the channels it is tapping into to express this.

She said, “We are excited to have collaborated with the WeTech 2022 Conference as it aligns with Interswitch‘s vision of a more inclusive space for women in the Nigerian tech ecosystem.

“Through this initiative, women are always furnished with the knowledge needed to boost their careers in tech, it also holds a dually beneficial purpose for women-run startups. The conference serves as an opportunity for these women to receive insights that will enhance scalability.”

Also commenting was the Chief Human Resources Officer, Franklin Ali, who highlighted the tech firm’s dedication to creating a diverse and equitable workplace by espousing a gender-balanced hiring process.

Ali said, “Our resolve to provide our employees with an equitable workplace that fosters teamwork can be gleaned from the recent Hofstede report that ranked Interswitch among the top five leading companies in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in Nigeria.

“We look forward to bringing more women on board to drive the company’s goal of a more inclusive workplace.”