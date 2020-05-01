Wettest April in 60 years

news, local-news,

Tasmania has recorded it’s wettest April since 1960 with higher than average rainfall recorded across much of the State. According to figures from the Bureau of Meteorology Tasmania 68 per cent more rain fell across Tasmania this year compared to the average. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Launceston had a total of 159.6 mm this April which was more than the previous record of 150.2 mm in 1960 and more than 100 mm above average. Orford on the East Coast had their wettest day on record last month with 121.4 mm falling on April 3. That is nearly 50 mm more than their previous wettest day. While rainfall was up, the temperature was down with most of the State experiencing colder than average temperatures. BOM Tasmania said cloudy skies lead to colder daily temperatures on average which lead to Tasmania experiencing it’s coldest April since 2006. The average maximum temperature this April was 1.45 degrees below the normal average but the average minimum temperature was 1.06 degrees above the usual average. Winds were also up across the State particularly in the central highlands. To stay up to date on all weather warnings visit the BOM website. Sign up to one of our many newsletters:

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/3cJShajhe7qFj9ttT8TiF9/9ea47417-ee44-4378-87f1-708611d71928.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg