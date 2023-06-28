Weyo Launches New Interactive AR App for Accessible Pre-K Education

Melbourne-based creative development company, Weyo, known for launching apps for Sesame Street, The Wiggles & Oddbods, has unveiled its latest innovation, Weyo: Kids Reading & Learning. This cutting-edge app harnesses Weyo’s proprietary Augmented Reality (AR) technology to bridge the gap in early childhood education.

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Prepare for a game-changing learning experience with Weyo: Kids Reading & Learning. This groundbreaking app seamlessly brings the child onto the screen with leading early learning educators and instructors, immersing young children in an interactive world where they can explore, learn, and thrive.

With support from global brands like Apple, Amazon, Mattel, ABC Music, Emma Memma, Diane Alber, and the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI), Weyo merges state-of-the-art AR technology with expertly crafted educational content. Featured in Fast Company’s ‘World Changing Ideas 2023’ and GSV’s top EdTech companies of 2023, Weyo’s innovative approach to learning has earned broad recognition and support within the tech and education industry.

“We’re thrilled to launch the Weyo: Kids Reading & Learning app. It brings the effectiveness of traditional Pre-K teaching to the digital realm, offering a unique mixed reality learning experience,” enthuses Baz Palmer, CEO of Weyo.

By mirroring tried and tested early learning strategies, Weyo transforms kids’ mobile devices into interactive tools, empowering children to become active creators and lifelong learners. It’s an app that uniquely redefines the way kids interact with technology.

Designed with a deep understanding of children’s developmental needs, Weyo: Kids Reading & Learning offers engaging activities that foster critical skills and promote social and emotional development. From exciting games to delightful songs and mindfulness practices, each experience is carefully crafted to ensure children learn while having a blast.

Privacy is at the heart of the Weyo experience. All activities within the Weyo: Kids Reading & Learning app remain confined within the app, maintaining a secure learning environment. “We’re as committed to your child’s online safety as you are. Weyo is not just a learning tool—it’s a secure digital playground,” Palmer assures.

Despite the urgent need, quality Pre-K education remains inaccessible to many, with less than 40% of US children enrolled in state-funded programs. Here, Weyo emerges as a beacon of change, delivering superior Pre-K education to all children, regardless of location or socio-economic status.

Palmer concludes, “As AI and AR technologies advance, so do the opportunities for Weyo. We’re ready to ride the wave of digital education, ensuring that every child, everywhere, has the best learning tools at their fingertips.” An Android version is also in the works, reinforcing Weyo’s commitment to make education accessible to all.

Weyo: Kids Reading & Learning is now available on the Apple App Store here https://weyo.onelink.me/5o9x/3whldg41 or please visit www.weyo.app

Established in 2018, Weyo is a pioneer in creating innovative Augmented Reality applications for children. Their groundbreaking AR video engine delivers immersive on-screen experiences, redefining digital learning for children. Recognised by Fast Company in its list of ‘World Changing Ideas 2023’ and by GSV as one of the top EdTech companies, Weyo remains committed to developing engaging, interactive, and educational digital experiences for children worldwide.

