Whale sightings begin on southeast coast

Northern migrating humpback and southern right whales have been spotted off Tasmania's southeast coast and the government is urging people to keep a safe distance. Primary Industries and Water Minister Guy Barnett said whales had been spotted in the past week off the southeast coast. He said several sightings had been reported on the Department of Primary Industries, Water and Environment's whale hotline. "Whales are amazing creatures to watch and we are incredibly lucky to be able to spot these animals all along the Tasmanian coastline, but it is important to keep an appropriate distance for everyone's safety," he said. "This is even more important now as coronavirus movement restrictions ease and humans and animals begin sharing our natural spaces again." The whale migrate north from May each year before returning to southern feeding grounds from August. Boat operators should stay at least 100m from whales and swimmers and divers should not approach closer than 30m. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Barnett said whale viewing rules also applied to aircraft and drone users. "Whales are large so even small movements could cause injury if people are too close. If a whale approaches a vessel or swimmer, slow down gradually and move away," he said. "It is also critical that people don't follow behind, wait in front, or try to touch or feed whales as this can disrupt their natural behaviours and migration." If you spot a whale, an injured or entangled marine mammal you can report it to the whale hotline on 0427 WHALES. Full whale viewing guidelines are available on the DPIPWE website.

