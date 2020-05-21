What China is like from the other side – Xinhua editor told not to cover polio outbreak

It was about midnight, and I was drinking baijiu with an assortment of politically-connected Chinese apparatchiks at a hilltop mansion in Port Moresby.

I was there in preparation for a historic state visit of President Xi Jinping to Papua New Guinea ahead of the 2018 APEC Summit – the first-ever visit by a Chinese leader to the troubled third world nation on Australia’s doorstep.

At the time, I was the English language editor at Xinhua News Agency’s Sydney bureau, and it was my job to drum up a few feel-good stories about their bilateral relationship.

I am pictured on the left, conducting a TV interview in Papua New Guinea with local workers who had given jobs by a Chinese state-owned enterprise

The Chinese Government had, after all, invested plenty of money in the nation, providing jobs for locals and building infrastructure such as roads and schools.

But while I knew I had to write up the positive news, as a journalist I also presumed if there was a serious story to be covered, I’d have to make that a priority.

So when I got word that the first case of polio to hit the capital since the early 90s had been confirmed, I headed back to the Stanley Hotel so I could write up the story.

I had been covering the return of the horrifying disease from my Sydney office after a small outbreak tore through the northern city of Lae.

Although Papua New Guinea was officially declared ‘polio-free’ back in the year 2000 and had no reported cases since 1996, an outbreak started to spread in 2018

The WHO scrambled to roll out a nation-wide vaccination campaign. Pictured: A mobile polio vaccination clinic is set up on a street in Mount Hagen in the Western Highlands

Polio is highly-infectious disease that’s been eradicated in rich Western nations such as Australia for decades.

But this time, things were different.

A senior member of the Chinese State Media team told me we would not be covering the six-year-old boy’s polio infection – as the news might steal Xi’s thunder ahead of his upcoming visit.

This was not negotiable. The Chinese Communist Party controls their messaging very differently from western media outlets.

During more than three years working for the agency I had been informed about other no-go areas of reporting which included – Huawei, Chinese hacking scandals, and anything to do with the oppressed Uyghur population.

While I did enjoy my time there and had the opportunity to work with some very talented journalists covering important, worthwhile stories, the cultural differences about how news should be reported become untenable.

In the west, right, and left wing and centrist media commentators are able to advance their agendas by dissecting and debating each other’s opposing views.

Despite these differences, if there was a polio outbreak to report on, no matter what side of the spectrum you tied yourself to, you’d agree that was a story which needed public attention. To not report it would leave you morally culpable.

But in China that just doesn’t happen because there’s only one argument and one side – the Communist Party of China – and they decide the public’s right to know.

And China didn’t want the world to know Papua New Guinea’s polio outbreak had spread to Port Moresby.

Instead, they tried to keep the world in the dark and pretend it just wasn’t happening.

‘There is total control of the messaging in China because Beijing is paranoid about information and works very, very hard to make sure nothing gets out that might embarrass the Chinese Communist Party,’ outspoken China critic Professor Clive Hamilton told Daily Mail Australia.

CHINA’S COVID-19 ‘COVER-UP’ – China’s President Xi Jinping knew about the coronavirus on January 7 yet China only shut down the epicentre of the outbreak, Hubei province, on January 23, after 5million people had left to travel through China and the world – China has since admitted destroying early samples of coronavirus in January, but claims it was acting in the interests of public health and denies stonewalling sample requests from other countries – The US has accused China of concealing the severity of the virus, and hoarding medical supplies while the world was still unaware of the threat – China is also accused of silencing doctors, making whistleblowers ‘disappear’, hiding the true death toll, suppressing information and censoring news reports during the early stages of the outbreak, and pressuring the World Health Organisation to delay public warnings and downplay the risks of the epidemic – A German intelligence report claims President Xi personally asked WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to hold back information about human-to-human transmission and delay a pandemic warning – The report claims China’s information policy cost the world four to six weeks of vital time needed to fight the virus – China filed a patent for the drug Remdesivir, seen as one of the best potential weapons against COVID-19, the day after it finally confirmed human transmission of the disease. The application was made by Wuhan Institute of Virology, the top-secret bio-laboratory at the centre of concerns about a possible leak of the disease from its research on bats, and the country’s Military Medicine Institute – China has strenuously denied accusations of a cover up, insisting it has always shared information with the WHO and other countries in a timely manner

China’s President Xi Jinping walks down the stairs of his plane upon arrival at Port Moresby International Airport on November 15, 2018

It was the first official state visit by a Chinese leader to the South Pacific nation

Communist Party officials did not want anything to overshadow the historic visit in the lead up to the 2018 APEC Summit

CHINA HITS AUSTRALIA WITH TARIFF OVER COVID-19 INQUIRY China added to tensions with Australia on Monday by announcing anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties totalling 80.5% on Australian barley imports from May 19, which is expected to all but halt a billion-dollar trade between them. The tariffs on barley, which will remain in place for five years, are the latest agricultural commodity to be affected by a deteriorating relationship between Canberra and Beijing. Australia is the biggest barley supplier to China, exporting about $1.5billion to $2billion worth a year, which is more than half its exports. Australia’s Minister for Trade Simon Birmingham said the Chinese decision was deeply disappointing. ‘We reject the basis of this decision and will be assessing the details of the findings while we consider the next steps,’ Birmingham said in an emailed statement. ‘We reserve the right to appeal this matter further.’ Australia’s relationship with Beijing soured in 2018 when it banned Huawei from its nascent 5G broadband network, while tensions were escalated by concerns within Canberra over China’s attempts to secure greater influence in the Pacific. China has been angered in recent weeks by Australia’s call for an independent inquiry into the origins of coronavirus. Last month, Beijing’s ambassador to Australia said Chinese consumers could boycott Australian beef, wine, tourism and universities in response to Canberra’s demand. Days later, Beijing suspended imports from four of Australia’s largest meat processors, worth about 20% of Canberra’s beef exports to China.

So I was not shocked when I saw a similar situation play out in December 2019, as rumours began circulating on WeChat of a new SARS virus in Wuhan.

But state media reporters weren’t the only ones being silenced in the early stages of the coronavirus.

‘Some of the medical personnel have said they received instructions to say nothing,’ Prof Hamilton said.

‘Some doctors were ordered to take down material and their social media accounts were censored while others were severely disciplined for making unauthorised statements.’

Beijing has denied cover-ups and claimed there have been about 82,000 coronavirus infections in China with approximately 4,500 deaths.

They have also tried to argue there is no evidence that COVID-19 first originated in Wuhan’s wet markets and have insisted that Chinese authorities have been open and transparent since the outbreak first appeared in November.

According to Prof Hamilton, the notion that China has been open and transparent is ‘manifestly untrue’.

Judging from my own experiences churning out propaganda for the authoritarian regime, I also find any information coming out of China hard to accept.

And you should too.

Levi Parsons now works as a reporter for Daily Mail Australia

‘There is total control of the messaging in China because Beijing is paranoid about information and works very, very hard to make sure nothing gets out that might embarrass the Chinese Communist Party,’ outspoken China critic Professor Clive Hamilton said

‘Dog of America’: China’s incredible insult to Aussies as they consider tariffs on our dairy, wine and seafood industries that will cost BILLIONS and wipe out thousands of jobs

– By Charlie Moore, Political Reporter for Daily Mail Australia

China has reportedly drawn up a list of more Australian industries to target after slapping tariffs on barley and banning some beef imports amid mounting tensions over calls for a coronavirus inquiry.

Wine, dairy, seafood, oatmeal and fruit exporters could be hit with new customs rules, quality checks or tariffs to make selling into China more difficult, according to a Bloomberg article which cited ‘people familiar with the matter’.

Each year Australian companies export about $1billion worth of dairy, $1.3billion of wine and $658million of seafood to China, meaning further tariffs could seriously harm the economy.

Meanwhile, Chinese newspaper the Global Times, which is considered a mouthpiece for the communist government, today stoked tensions by quoting Chinese citizens who called Australia ‘a giant kangaroo that serves as a dog of the US’.

The dairy industry could be targeted next, according to reports. Pictured: Melbourne’s Say Cheese festival

China’s ambassador in Canberra, Jingye Cheng (pictured), warned that Chinese consumers may stop buying Australian products if it continued to push for an inquiry

Senator Kimberley Kitching, chair of the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade References Committee, said Australia should not be offended by the jibe.

‘It’s no insult to be called a kangaroo – they are tough, hard to tame, resourceful, never take a backwards step and of course are very committed to freedom,’ she told Daily Mail Australia.

The Global Times article ran comments from social media users accusing Australia of pandering to the US by calling for an inquiry into the virus after President Trump investigated whether it spawned in a lab in Wuhan.

‘Australia will hit a deadlock with China on trade disputes in sectors like coal and beef. Hopefully, the US will compensate it,’ one Weibo user wrote.

A separate Global Times article quoted a Chinese academic who said a new 80 per cent tariff on Aussie barley, which may cripple some farmers, was a warning message that could be followed by ‘more actions’.

Yu Lei, a researcher at Liaocheng University, said the tariff was a ‘mild warning to Australia that it should think about what a trade partner should do.’

Referring to recent tensions over coronavirus, China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea and a ban on Huawei 5G equipment, he said: ‘What Australia has done in recent years is not what a partner should do.’

Australia exports $658million worth of seafood every year to China

China is a key market for Australia’s wine companies. Pictured: A customer selects an Aussie wine in Beijing

Last week China suspended imports from four Australian beef suppliers for 30 days over alleged labelling issues.

Critics including Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce have said China is seeking to punish Australia for calling for an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus.

Beijing has denied this and said the barley tariff is due to concerns that Australia was ‘dumping’ the grain at unfairly low prices, which Australia rejects.

China’s foreign ministry declined to comment on the alleged list of industries that could be targeted next.

Australia’s export markets in 2019 1. China: $135 billion (33% of total Australian exports) 2. Japan: $36 billion (9%) 3. South Korea: $21 billion (5%) 4. United Kingdom: $16 billion (3.8%) 5. United States: $15 billion (3.7%) Source: Worldstopexports.com

A spokesman said: ‘China has always sought to find common ground while putting differences aside, cooperate to achieve win-win results and will not harm others to benefit oneself.

‘We hope the Australian and Chinese side can meet in the middle, take more measures to improve bilateral relations and deepen mutual trust, and provide favorable conditions and atmosphere for practical cooperation in various areas.’

Beijing has a track record of putting pressure on exporters during political disagreements.

It includes encouraging a boycott of South Korean cars after the country deployed a US missile shield in 2017 and a ban on Norwegian salmon after Chinese rebel Liu Xiaobo won the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo that same year.

‘Trade should be independent from politics, but it’s hard to completely divide them in reality,’ Mr Yu told the Global Times.

Australia and China have had a free trade agreement since 2015 but some exporters have still run into difficulties as relations have soured.

In 2018 Beijing imposed new customs regulations on Australian wine resulting in shipments being held up in Shanghai.

And last year – after Canberra stripped Chinese businessman Xiangmo Huang of his visa – major ports prolonged clearing times for Australian coal to at least 40 days, claiming the delay was due to ‘normal’ safety checks.

Trade minister tells wine and cheese exporters not to give China an excuse to ban their products The federal trade minister has told wine and cheese exporters not to give Beijing any excuse to ban their products after beef suppliers were blacklisted over a technicality. The federal government has denied barley tariffs and beef bans are payback for Australia’s demands for a coronavirus inquiry – but Trade Minister Simon Birmingham told Australian companies to make sure all their paper work is in order so that more industries cannot be targeted. During an interview on 13 May, the ABC’s Patricia Karvelas asked him: ‘Australian wine and dairy producers are worried they could be next. What reassurances do you have that that won’t happen?’ Senator Birmingham replied: ‘Everyone at present should be, as they always should, dotting their Is and crossing their Ts and leaving no scope for any grievance to be raised.’ He said he could see no reason why wine or cheese industries would fall short of quarantine, health or labelling standards they need to meet to export to China.

The latest difficulties in the bi-lateral trade relationship followed the Australian government’s call for a ban on wildlife wet markets and an inquiry into how the coronavirus originated and spread from Wuhan.

The proposal – as well as repeated suggestions that China covered up the spread of the disease – have infuriated Beijing.

Last month the Chinese Embassy called Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton ‘pitiful,’ ‘ignorant’ and a US ‘parrot’ after he told China to ‘answer questions’ about how coronavirus started.

On April 26 Chinese Ambassador to Australia Jingye Cheng warned that Chinese consumers may stop buying Australian products in revenge.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison demanded an independent inquiry into the deadly respiratory virus and the World Health Organisation ‘s handling of the crisis

‘Maybe the ordinary people will think why they should drink Australian wine or eat Australian beef,’ he told the AFR.

The dispute comes after a torrid year for Australia-China relations saw clashes over political interference, human rights abuses in western China and Huawei 5G equipment.

Former Australian ambassador to China Geoff Raby told Daily Mail Australia that diplomatic relations are ‘at their lowest point since they began 46 years ago’.

One third of Australia’s exports – including iron ore, gas, coal and food – go to China, bringing in around $135billion per year.