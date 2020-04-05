What Digital Marketing Can Do For You during COVID-19

With the number of new infections increasing by the day, the first few months of 2020 have been a nightmare for many businesses, small and large. And with most nations encouraging their citizens to stay and work from home where possible, many businesses are shifting much of their focus to online operations. This means that to stay afloat and avoid closing up shop, even the businesses that were strictly brick-and-mortar are now seeking solace in alternatives such as e-commerce and online service provisions.





Increase Leads

As anyone can tell from the name, the most important purpose of digital marketing is to reach out to customers. Using tools such as SEO, google ads, email newsletters, and social media ads, the pros at Edge Online say that digital marketing is one of the best ways to reach out to as many target clients as possible. This includes prospects and existing clients and the process is known as lead generation. Especially now that most people are confined to their homes, using the internet and tech gadgets can be a great way to reach out to the maximum number of people.









Sales and Revenue

It goes without saying, that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone around the globe. As a strategic entrepreneur, the action you take can determine whether your business stays afloat or collapses at the fangs of this global health crisis. With a solid digital marketing strategy in place, however, businesses can be able to generate enough sales and revenue to keep them afloat as scientists, researchers, health experts, and other stakeholders strive to seek a solution to curb the pandemic.









Build Brand Reputation

In many places around the world, the situation is dire. Especially in places where a lockdown is in effect, many people are finding it hard to access essential products and services. if you’re a provider of such products and services, having a solid digital marketing strategy can make you more accessible to the people in need, which can also be a plus to your business when it comes to brand image and reputation.





Take Care of Your Employees

Amid the giant health crisis, your employees (if you have some), will still need food on their table. They’ll need to earn income to fund their living expenses, even as governments urge people to stay at home and self-quarantine. Digital marketing can enable businesses to provide products and services to their customers online, thus allowing some if not all of your employees to continue earning a living.





Finally, you can also use digital marketing platforms such as social media and your business website to educate people about COVID-19, how to take care of themselves (for those who’ve not been infected), and how to avoid spreading the disease/virus. As a business, this is a huge CSR approach that will benefit both your organization and the community you’re speaking to.