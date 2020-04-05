What Does a Sports Desk Do When Sports Are on Hold?

His shift in outlook is one that the entire desk has had to make since the coronavirus pandemic forced organized sports around the world to postpone or suspend competition. The cancellations threw much of the coverage planned for the next few months — articles about baseball spring training, the run-up to the Olympics, the N.B.A. playoffs — up in the air.

“There’s no playbook for how you cover sports when sports are not being played,” said Randal Archibold, the Sports editor for The Times.

The play, though, turned out to be simple: Report the news and write about things that can be welcome diversions from the news — which, in a way, is what Sports has always done. Some articles detail lost seasons, but others reveal ways in which people found new ways to play — or contribute.

Talya Minsberg, an assistant Sports editor, wrote about people across the United States turning to jogging as a way to safely exercise while practicing social distancing. And David Waldstein, a reporter, wrote about M.L.B. uniform material being used to produce protective masks and gowns.

The desk has also been publishing features on sports that typically are not as frequently covered by The Times, like a report from Mr. Waldstein on cheating in chess. Mr. Archibold said many readers were looking for “counterprogramming,” stories that offer a break from coronavirus coverage.