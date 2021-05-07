What Every Real Estate Investor Needs to Know About Cash Flow… And 36 Other Key Financial Measures, Updated Edition



The Classic Guide to Real Estate Investing―Updated for a Re-energized Industry!

Real estate is once again a great investment, and this bestselling guide provides everything you need to know to get in now and make your fortune.

What Every Real Estate Investor Needs to Know About Cash Flow removes the guesswork from investing in real estate by teaching you how to crunch numbers like a pro, so you can confidently judge a property’s value and ensure it provides long-term returns.

Real estate expert, Frank Gallinelli has added new, detailed investment case studies, while maintaining the essentials that have made his book a staple among serious investors. Learn how to measure critical aspects of real estate investments, including:

Discounted Cash Flow

Net Present Value

Capitalization Rate

Cash-on-Cash Return

Net Operating Income

Internal Rate of Return

Profitability Index

Return on Equity

Whether you’re just beginning in real estate investing or you’re a seasoned professional, What Every Real Estate Investor Needs to Know About Cash Flow has what you need to make sure you take the smartest approach for your next investment using proven calculations.

