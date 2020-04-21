What happens to my Virgin Velocity frequent flyer points?

news, local-news,

As news that Virgin Australia has entered into voluntary administration frequent flyers are wondering what happens to their hard won points. While Velocity frequent flyers is not in administration, the points program has been put on a temporary pause for an initial four weeks. A notice to members on the Velocity website said: “We’ve made the difficult decision to pause all redemptions for an initial period of four weeks, effective immediately. This means our members won’t be able to redeem their Points for rewards during the pause. “We know how much our members love to plan their travel and use their Points to redeem flights, however the ongoing travel restrictions and reduced flights have limited the options for them to use Points for flights. We’re seeing more members use Points to shop online for items such as gift cards, electronic goods, and wine. This unexpected demand has made it difficult for our suppliers to provide these offers and limits the availability for all members to redeem their Points.” Velocity has told members points will remain in their accounts and existing points will not expire. Members can continue to earn points, but just won’t be able to redeem them during the pause. The notice adds the changes will take immediate effect and the time frame may be extended. Virgin Australia has also said travel credits with the carrier remain valid and the airline was determined to fly again.

