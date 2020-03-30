What I Wore: Camilla and Marc mini dress with Chanel ballet flats

I’m currently compiling a mental list of outfits I really want to wear once everything goes back to normal and this look is one of them. My current routine of home schooling, working from home and Netflix sessions doesn’t quite require this level of dressiness so until then, I’m remembering this shoot fondly.

This Camilla and Marc blazer-style mini dress is just the right balance of sophisticated and classic, but with a hint of playfulness that avoids it from feeling or looking too stuffy. It’s also such a versatile piece as it can easily be worn with bare legs but worked back with pants once temperatures drop. I love the textured finish from the fabrication to the detail on the pockets, and the contrasting buttons add a punchy element that allows the look to pop.

I wanted to wear simple accessories with this look and couldn’t go past my two-tone Chanel slingback flats. They’re a comfortable option for when I need a slightly more dressy shoe to go with my outfit and I’ve found them to go with so many different pieces in my wardrobe and can easily be worn with casual ensembles too. As the final finishing touch I opted for a sleek structured Gucci shoulder bag with a chain link feature. The colour makes it really versatile while the elegant design elevates it into something special.

Credits: Dress, Camilla and Marc; Shoes, Chanel; Bag, Gucci