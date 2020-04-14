What I Wore: Style It Up – Kate Waterhouse

This turmeric shade is just what I needed to lift my wardrobe this week. Playing with rich, vibrant colours is what I do when I want to inject a bit of energy into my day and this Veronika Maine dress certainly fit the bill. I wanted to take a bit of a break from being in my cosy clothes all long weekend, so I popped on this dress, just to change things up. It’s the perfect autumn/winter dress with its long sleeves great for transseasonal weather and the sweet pussy bow a classic touch.

Flats have always had a constant spot in my weekly wardrobe choices and this week is no different, probably even more so now that I’m spending a lot of time at home. This two-tone pair of Chanel slingbacks has been such a worthy investment. They’re comfortable, stylish and add a luxe touch to any outfit. I’ve worn them to death and knew they’d prove themselves a great buy due to cost per wear. The same goes for my Dior bag. This bag has seen me through many an event and is so versatile because it can be worn with the chain as a simple day bag or at night sans strap as a clutch. I love anything that does double duty as it allows me to maximise its wear.

Credits: Dress, Veronika Maine; Shoes, Chanel; Bag, Dior

Photography: Sophia Athas