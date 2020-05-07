What I wore working from home – Kate Waterhouse

As I’m slowly getting used to working from home, I’ve been experimenting with my looks a lot more to change things up. It’s nice to be able to tap into my love of fashion to help bring some brightness into my day. It’s also the number one way to get me in the right frame of mind for work — if I feel like I’m dressed for an ordinary day in the office then I find I’ll get in the zone a lot easier. So, here’s what my wardrobe looked like this week.

I spoke about these jeans recently and they’ve become a staple of my WFH wardrobe. One of the best things about working from home is the dress code changes according to my mood so ripped jeans are totally a thing in the office! I’ve paired this with a great little black knit with 3/4 sleeves from Bec and Bridge and it’s just an easy combination that I keep coming back to.

Credits: Top, Bec and Bridge; Jeans (similar here), Ksubi

I can still get away with wearing a slip dress at home with the temperatures in Sydney so I took the opportunity to rock this colourful number. Love the pattern and colours and it’s an easy outfit option that makes getting dressed in the morning so much easier. If I’m feeling a little cold I’ll just pop on a cardi or a light jacket on top and I’m set.

Credits: Dress, Suboo

A matching set is such a good iso wardrobe option because it’s a great shortcut to looking polished, but doesn’t compromise on comfort. I love the khaki shade of this top and pants combination from Bondi Born, and both can be worn separately too which ticks the versatility box. Also this set is made from a super soft lyocell, and when worn in the form of wide leg pants and a relaxed shirt, it basically feels like I’m wearing pyjamas the entire day — no complaints about that!

Credits: Top and pants, Bondi Born

I was in the mood for something a bit dressier so I decided on this Camilla and Marc dress. The cut-outs and ruching detail gives a pretty finish, while the billowy sleeves add an on trend touch. I can see myself really getting a lot of wear from this dress because it’s the kind of thing that’s comfortable but looks so gorgeous on.

Credits: Dress, Camilla and Marc