What I wore working from home – Kate Waterhouse

Another week in the home office and I’ve taken to doing complete looks on some days ie wearing proper shoes as it just helps me get into work mode. I’ve also taken to reworking my activewear and popping on some brights to mix things up a bit. I’m embracing the comfy WFH pant more and more, while I’ve still managed to make blazers very much a part of my work from home wardrobe (they’re a great for “I’ve got a video call in five minutes and need to look decent” scenarios). All in all, I’m trying to have fun with my outfits which helps give my days a little normality, as it’s definitely something that I would always have done pre-isolation.

A little injection of brightness always helps me feel energised. We’ve had some warm days in Sydney this week so I opted for this yellow dress by S/W/F. I’ve really been loving my Aje chainlink necklace, it’s so easy to work back with several of my outfits.

Credits: Dress, S/W/F; Necklace, Aje

This is one of my fave office looks as it’s comfortable but looks polished at the same time—perfect for video calls. I can’t praise these white Uniqlo t-shirts enough. They hold their shape well and are a great staple to have as they’re so reasonably priced. I popped on this longline jacket by Manning Cartell just because and these Bottega Venetta heels because I just felt like doing a complete look.

Credits: Top, Uniqlo; Jacket, Manning Cartell, Jeans (similar here), Levis; Heels, Bottega Venetta

I saw a friend do this look on her Instagram Stories and loved it (thanks, Jess!). I’ve been really getting into this new activewear set by Camilla and Marc as it looks really polished and is unbelievably comfortable too. The shirt just helps it feel a little more like a fashion look and helped me rework these pieces in a different way.

Credits: Crop and bike shorts, Camilla and Marc; Shirt (similar here), Anna Quan; Headphones, Huawei FreeBuds

I’ve been getting a lot of use from this long sleeved Bec & Bridge knit. It’s a great autumnal shade and I love the thumb holes in the sleeves which gives it an interesting design element. I’m all about comfy WFH pants and this white pair, also by Bec and Bridge, ticks all the boxes. Also loving these mules by Seed—they’re priced well and go with so many things.

Credits: Top and Pants, Bec and Bridge; Mules, Seed