What If Donald Trump Has to Review The Bollywood Movies, Results You Just Can’t Miss

We all know that the American President Donald Trump is too outspoken and can comment anything , whatever the way he presumes the situation to be . Many a times , it has been noticed that there is a particular way in which US President Donald Trump tweets.

Some examples are :

His tweets can be seen in a funny way at many times and used to make parodies too.Some intelligent minds did find his way of tweeting which if analysed , consists of his opinion about the incident followed by a final, mocking adjective/term.

So, a creative work has been done and predicted that what if Donald Trump were to watch and review Bollywood films through his tweets?

This is how we think the President of United States of America would respond:

1. Anand

2. Sholay







3. Lagaan

4. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

5. Devdas

6. Taare Zameen Par

7. 3 Idiots

8. No Smoking

9. Mughal-e-Azam

10. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Which one did you find the most innovative ? Do share your views in the comment section below.

source