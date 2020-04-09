What is Maundy Thursday? Here is all you need to know

Good Friday and Easter is upon us, but very few know about the Maundy Thursday. It is the Thursday before Easter and it is believed to be the day when Jesus Christ celebrated his final Passover with his disciples. This year, the day falls on April 9th. On this day in history, Jesus washed the feet of his 12 disciples as an act of humility. He then commanded them to do the same for each other. Also referred to as the Thursday of Mysteries, Holy Thursday and Covenant Thursday, it marks the Last Supper of Jesus Christ and washing of the feet (maundy).

The term ‘maundy’ is derived from the Latin word, ‘mandatum’ that means command. Jesus Christ had told his followers as per The Gospel of John, “If I then, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you also ought to wash one another’s feet. For I have given you an example, that you also should do just as I have done to you”.

Even now on Maundy Thursdays, Church priests re-enact this gesture, by washing the feet of 12 people. This is done to reinforce the idea of mankind and love as preached by Christ. As per the Gospel, Jesus also said, “”Beloved, let us love one another. For love is from God, and whoever loves has been born of God and knows God. Anyone who does not love does not know God, because God is love.” It is followed by a service of candles that is followed by many readings of the scripture and the gradual extinguishing of candles, that cast shadows of the Cross on the walls.

Maundy Thursday is followed by the Easter Triduum, a three-day period when the resurrection of Jesus Christ is recalled. These three days are Good Friday, the Holy Saturday and finally Easter. Prayers are sung in his love and Jesus is remembered by his followers.

