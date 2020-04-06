‘What just happened???’ ‘American Idol’s’ Final Judgment ends with crazy, unprecedented twist

The future of American Idol Season 18 remains in doubt, with production suspended due to coronavirus concerns. But voting has already begun, because for the first time in the series’ history, viewers have been tasked with choosing between two “Final Judgment” contestants.

On Sunday’s part two Final Judgment episode — which was shot at the Hawaiian resort Aulani during happier, pre-pandemic times, on Jan. 31 — we found out which of the remaining finalists would be rounding out this season’s top 20. Except… it was a top 21. It all came down to rival retro country girls Lauren Mascitti and Grace Leer, and the judges were deadlocked.

“Your performances last night, both of them were really great,” said Luke Bryan, the country music representative on the judging panel. “Lauren, you showed us this rocking side we haven’t seen, and Grace, [you were] really one of the winners of the night, in my opinion. We have one position left, and we couldn’t make a decision. …So, you guys aren’t out of the woods. We’re going turn it over to America.” Ryan Seacrest then revealed that public voting would open immediately following Sunday’s episode, based on the ladies’ Hawaii showcase performances.

“We’re sorry to extend your anxiety, but we love you both,” added Katy Perry, while Lauren and Grace held hands in a daze, trying to process this bombshell. “What just happened? This is insane!” the women gasped, as they stumbled off to tell their families the semi-good news.

Here’s some background for Idol newbies about how Final Judgment (also known as “The Green Mile” among superfans, because of the long walk contestants must make to learn their fate) usually works: It often ends with the last two hopefuls — similar contestants, fan favorites, and/or best buddies — taking that stressful walk together. Then one of those two singers is cut, right then and there. It makes for good TV, but it’s super-cringey and awkward to watch one survivor’s-guilt-racked contestant try to celebrate, while the hapless reject just sits there in tears. So, this top 21 situation is a little kinder, and it also gives viewers a chance to get invested early on — which is probably a good thing if this season is forced to take hiatus and lose momentum. However, two women are still being pitted against each other — and ultimately, one of them will still go home too soon.

Lauren Mascitti and Grace Leer get some shocking news on ‘American Idol.’ (Photo: ABC) More

I wish both women could have made it — there were some top 20 contestants, revealed both last week and this week, that I feel were less deserving. But if I’m casting my vote, I must go with Grace. Yes, I thoroughly enjoyed Lauren’s rollicking cover of Emmylou Harris’s “Two More Bottles of Wine,” which felt like an old-school Opry performance. Lionel Richie at one point actually yelled out, “I like her!” — which is always a good sign, because likability, even more than vocal ability, is often the name of the game when it comes to Idol. I liked Lauren too.

But I have to agree with Luke here: Grace was a revelation. Her “Natural Woman” was sexy, sultry, and sassy, but also classy and classic. She was a true natural woman up on that stage, and while she didn’t even attempt to hit that famous Kelly Clarkson Season 1 whistle-note, she owned the moment in her own way, with a gritty growl and dramatic knee-bend. This was the first time I had seen Grace as a breakout star. She sure has come a long way since she made the top 20 of American Juniors, and she deserves to be in the top 20 of American Idol now.

Though we’ll have to wait a week to learn the Lauren/Grace results, we do know that on Sunday, another country contender, “spiritual cowboy” Dillon James, made the grade — thus resolving the least suspenseful Idol cliffhanger ever. But we also learned of a few heartbreaking eliminations, some of which were genuine surprises.

Season 16’s Genevieve Linkowski, who’d seemed like a total-package frontrunner when she returned this year, shockingly lost her way in Hawaii. Doing the overdone “You Say” — which has become the “I’ll Be” of Season 18 — she gave a flat and dreary performance. I expected much more raw emotion from a dedication to her recently deceased older sister. “Last night, for some reason, was the first time I didn’t feel a big connection,” Luke later told Genevieve. Maybe if she’d done her Carole King piano thing, it would have worked out better for her.