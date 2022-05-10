What leveraging AI in hybrid security systems means for enterprises

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming more common than you may realise. Many of society’s leading technologies are driven by AI technology, as their automated functions streamline processes and help people do more with less time.

Now, AI is integrating into commercial security systems and starting to revolutionise technology. Modern security systems with AI technology can help security teams better detect threats and provide faster responses to protect your business more effectively.

Enterprises can leverage AI to enable security operators to analyse data more efficiently and streamline operations, allowing teams to adjust their focuses to more critical matters and better detect anomalies as they occur.

Altogether, AI empowers your security teams to provide better and faster responses to threats, strengthening your security systems for the safety of your enterprise.

Use data to adopt and automate learned behaviours

One use case for AI is leveraging its learning capabilities to automate responses. AI can be used to evaluate patterns of data over time, and learn from it. By formulating automated responses, AI streamlines necessary processes, allowing security teams to focus on the most critical matters.

In many cases, AI empowers users to perform necessary tasks more efficiently, while maintaining the data safety and organisational standards required for optimal operations.

When converging physical and cybersecurity systems, AI technology is useful for analysing combined data streams.

Learned behaviours can make managing the millions of data points coming from across an enterprise network of systems more streamlined, helping security teams pinpoint areas of concern with automated alerts, as well as facilitating efficient audits for security trends over time.

For example, if your security team repeatedly dismisses a specific alert on their video security system, over time a pattern will form that AI technology will recognise. It can trigger an automated response to dismiss this alert, reducing the number of unnecessary alerts.

AI interprets data and uses it to inform its responses, streamlining your system effectively. However, it’s important that your system maintains a record of all alerts and activity so the system can be audited regularly to ensure optimal functionality.

Increased productivity and accuracy

AI’s automated responses and workflows can substantially impact your converged security system’s productivity and accuracy.

With workforces adopting more hybrid schedules, there is a need for security teams to be increasingly flexible and available. AI can help cyber and physical security teams be more agile and efficient even as more data and information comes their way.

This reduces unnecessary burdens on your converged security team, allowing them to move their focus onto more critical matters and complete work productively.

Take a look at how the Openpath Video Intercom Reader Pro leverages AI to facilitate visitor access.

When a visitor, delivery courier, or vendor initiates a call using the doorbell on the reader, the intelligent voice system routes the call to the correct person based on the responses from the guest.

The system can even be programmed to route calls to secondary teams or a voicemail service based on tenant availability and door schedules.

With access control, video security, and cybersecurity systems, AI can be used to help security operators determine which areas need immediate focus, provide real-time alerts, and help security teams increase their productivity to ensure that your enterprise remains safe and performs to the best of its ability.

Ability to detect anomalies

A good example of using AI to strengthen commercial security systems is detecting anomalies in the security network and behaviours.

Especially in large enterprises, it can be difficult for security staff to monitor every single instance across the network, so data-driven AI learns to recognise specific changes or patterns.

These anomalies may come in the form of user behaviours, data packages sent over the network, or hacking attempts on cybersecurity systems.

AI can detect abnormal network behaviour using a baseline of what is common and what isn’t. For example, Ava Aware uses AI in their video security software to alert security staff to detect unusual motion or behaviour.

If the AI does notice an anomaly, an automated response alerts security staff to the threat, allowing them to evaluate and take appropriate action. Remote access and real-time notifications help keep your on-prem and cloud-based security systems safe even when your security team is away from the office.

While AI is helpful in detecting anomalies to common patterns and attacks, it’s not fool proof. Sophisticated attacks can hide their signature and trick AI systems into ignoring the threat.

Human monitoring and intervention is still necessary, and you should never depend solely on AI to protect your security systems.

Overall, AI can assist your team in detecting threats and anomalies across your security system on a large scale, and allow security teams to act proactively and productively to protect your enterprise.

