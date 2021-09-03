What the Mashable staff bought in August 2021: Pants, plants, and more

If you follow Mashable Shopping’s coverage, you know that we live to bring you the best product recommendations we can find based on countless hours of online research. But what about the stuff that we buy for ourselves? The stuff that made it into our shopping carts? Well, we’re here to tell you about those things, and we’ll be back every month to do so again.

Here’s what the staff bought in August 2021.

“Like many other people, I started collecting houseplants last year at the start of the pandemic, and I’ve become quite the indoor gardener since then. One of the plants I bought in the spring of 2020 is now massive and super root-bound, so I bought this huge Bloomscape pot to give it even more space to grow. The Bloomscape Ecopots are decently priced for their size, and I love that they’re all made of 80% recycled plastic.” —Jae Thomas, Shopping Reporter

Credit: Bloomscape

“I became obsessed with the Fly By Jing chili crisp when I first tried it, so once my jar ran out, I ordered the Triple Threat box of sauces and spices. I’m obsessed with everything — the classic chili crisp is so good with scrambled eggs and rice, the Zhong Sauce is perfect on dumplings, and the mala spice mix is the best companion to crispy fried tofu.” —Jae Thomas, Shopping Reporter

Credit: Fly By Jing

“If I’m not wearing jeans, I’m probably wearing Dickies work pants. Since I’ve lost a bunch of my quarantine weight, my old pair actually stopped fitting me, so I got a fresh pair that hopefully won’t fall down if I’m not wearing a belt. So far, so good.” —Dylan Haas, Shopping Reporter

Credit: Dickies

“I box regularly, and recently destroyed my Everlast gloves that have been serving me well over the past few years. I didn’t feel like shelling out $80 for another pair, so I got these cheap ones on Amazon that I actually really like. Let’s hope they last, too.” —Dylan Haas, Shopping Reporter

Credit: Sanabul

“I have been very into rolling and icing my face before bed, but found that my facial roller wasn’t staying cold and regular ice was getting messy. I also just wanted an excuse to buy the Moon Globes from Kiramoon that I saw on Tiktok. I can’t tell if the liquid inside stays chilly longer, but they are too glittery and pretty to not use. I will not discuss the fact that they look like sex toys.” —Leah Stodart, Shopping Reporter

Credit: Kiramoon

“I took my post-surfing game up to the next level with a RinseKit Plus so I can rinse my wetsuit, booties, board, leash, and anything else right at the car after a surf session. I used to have to do a whole rinse afterward in my backyard at the spigot.” —Sasha Lekach, Transportation Reporter

Credit: RinseKit

“I bought the earth tones variety pack of these KN95s because you know I want that extra protection against Delta, but also to look cute.” —Rachel Kraus, Tech Reporter

Credit: Maskc

“I got three pairs of the same Dickies sweatpants — bought one for my partner at the beginning of Sydney’s current lockdown as something more pants-like and structured than slubby sweats, and now I steal them all the time, so he bought more.” —Caitlin Welsh, Australia Editor

Credit: Dickies

“I also bought some privacy film for our bedroom window which faces directly onto the street, and it’s a game-changer after just having to keep blinds down all the time. We get natural light from the early morning onward. I can have plants in here again; it’s fab.” —Caitlin Welsh, Australia Editor

Credit: Rabbitgoo

“My world’s on fire, how ’bout yours? So I bought more air purifiers, of course.” —Sascha Segan, Lead Mobile Analyst for PCMag

Credit: Coway

Two new keyboards

“I got a Das Keyboard for working at home…

Credit: Das Keyboard

…and a Keychron K8 for working on the go.” —Will Greenwald, Senior Analyst at PCMag