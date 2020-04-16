What the W.H.O. Does, and How U.S. Funding Cuts Could Affect It

President Trump’s decision to halt funding for the World Health Organization, depriving it of its biggest funding source, could have far-reaching effects in efforts to fight diseases and make health care more widely available across the globe.

Mr. Trump’s order centered on the organization’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, and he is far from alone in criticizing its actions and statements. Some countries have disregarded the W.H.O.’s efforts as the epidemic has spread, failing to report outbreaks or flouting international regulations.

But the W.H.O. is responsible for much more than epidemic response, and it now finds itself financially imperiled by its newfound place in the cross-hairs of American domestic politics.

Here are answers to some common questions about the organization.

What does the World Health Organization do?

Founded after World War II as part of the United Nations, the Geneva-based organization, which has about 7,000 workers spread over 150 offices worldwide, has no direct authority over member nations. Instead, it is intended to be an international leader in public health by alerting the world to threats, fighting diseases, developing policy and improving access to care.