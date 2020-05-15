What to Buy to Create Your Own Backyard Campground
Being stuck at home doesn’t mean you can’t have an adventure, especially if you’re fortunate enough to have some outdoor space. Unlike the appeal of a long-distance hiking trip — which relies, of course, on seeing new landscapes — the magic of backyard camping, especially with children, is creating a fantasy in an otherwise familiar environment. It is a theater that we invent for ourselves. And like all good theater, no matter how minimal, the illusion is sustained in the details.
For this illusion to be all the more fun, the details are gear that will be functional, but won’t strain your wallet. Here is a list compiled from Wirecutter’s recommendations for camping gear that is great for the backyard, but also versatile enough that you can one day use it on family camping trips in the wider outdoors.
While many of the items below can improve a backyard camping experience, it’s important to remember that the outdoors — for the most part — remains free. To spend the night outside — even if it’s within spitting distance of your bed — what you need most of all is the willingness to indulge in the simple pleasure of it all. It costs almost nothing to throw a sheet over a stick and bundle yourself and your kids in an old wool blanket as the sun sets. And the memories you make will be just as sweet.
The tent
Buying a decent tent means you’ll have something that you can use for years to come. If you wish to lie down and stare at the stars while remaining sheltered from bugs, the Kelty Grand Mesa 4 is fantastic. Although it’s short on privacy (which is maybe not a concern in your backyard), the Grand Mesa has the widest mesh dome ceiling for full viewing of the night sky. (The tent does come with a rainfly — a waterproof, opaque tarp you can sling over the mesh top — that’s easy to put up if inclement weather surprises you.)
However, the Grand Mesa may be a bit of a tight squeeze for families with more than one child, especially if everyone wants to sleep inside it together. Both the Coleman Sundome 6-Person Dome Tent or the incredibly easy-to-put-up Coleman 6-Person Instant Cabin, which two people can erect in under two minutes, are relatively inexpensive but built well enough to withstand a certain amount of roughhousing and backyard play.
Sleeping gear
With your everyday bedding easily accessible, your family doesn’t need dedicated sleeping bags to spend a night in your backyard — and for sure not the kind of pricey, down-stuffed mummy bag that backpackers use. But if you’re hesitant about throwing your good comforters or quilts onto the grass, a camping blanket, such as the inexpensive Kelty Bestie Blanket, is an excellent alternative. Or, if you want something you can use on future “real” camping trips, you could get roomier car-camping sleeping bags (that is, large rectangular bags reminiscent of summer sleep-away camp) such as the REI Co-op Siesta or the two-person Big Agnes Dream Island, both of which are plenty warm enough for most camping in the spring through early fall, even out in the world.
Normally, for camping at a campsite, I’d recommend camping pads, such as the Therm-a-Rest LuxuryMap, to cushion your body from the cold, hard ground. And these would be excellent things to buy if you want camping gear that can leave your backyard one day. But for the decidedly less rugged terrain of your lawn, a simple air mattress — Wirecutter likes the Coleman SupportRest Elite Double High Airbed or one of the Sound Asleep Dream Series — will do just fine and will be the most comfortable option by far throughout the night. (The Kelty Grand Mesa 4 tent is big enough to hold a king-size mattress; you should be able to fit two queen-size air mattresses side by side in either of the Coleman tents.)
The extras
With those necessities out of the way, all that remains is to figure out the scene you want to set. Do you want to cook outside? Maybe you already have a fire pit or a grill. But if not, a small portable grill, such as the Weber Jumbo Joe, is a great option and doesn’t require too much know-how to operate or space to store when you’re finished. You can also avoid a lot of shuttling food or refreshments between the house and the yard with an inexpensive cooler such as the Coleman 70-quart Coastal Extreme.
Bug repellent
As the months get warmer and the mosquitoes return — or become more active, if they never left — it’s nice to have some bug repellent, such as Sawyer Products Premium Insect Repellent. Approved by the Environmental Protection Agency, it’s made of a picaridin concentrate that’s as effective as DEET without the oily smell. Or if you’d rather not slather yourself and your loved ones in spray all day and night long, repellent dispersers have improved a great deal since the era of citronella candles or coils. The battery-powered Thermacell Radius Zone Mosquito Repeller Gen 2.0 is nearly as good at foiling mosquitoes as a full application spray, though it won’t stop every mosquito and it loses some of its effectiveness in moderate winds.