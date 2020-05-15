What to Buy to Create Your Own Backyard Campground

Sleeping gear

With your everyday bedding easily accessible, your family doesn’t need dedicated sleeping bags to spend a night in your backyard — and for sure not the kind of pricey, down-stuffed mummy bag that backpackers use. But if you’re hesitant about throwing your good comforters or quilts onto the grass, a camping blanket, such as the inexpensive Kelty Bestie Blanket, is an excellent alternative. Or, if you want something you can use on future “real” camping trips, you could get roomier car-camping sleeping bags (that is, large rectangular bags reminiscent of summer sleep-away camp) such as the REI Co-op Siesta or the two-person Big Agnes Dream Island, both of which are plenty warm enough for most camping in the spring through early fall, even out in the world.