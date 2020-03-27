What We Can Learn From European Dog Culture

Children are particularly susceptible to being bitten by dogs, but not just by strange dogs. Many children are bitten by dogs that they know and that are in the home. This has less to do with the dog and more to do with the child. Educating family and friends of all ages about when it is and isn’t OK to engage your dog makes sure everyone stays and feels safe, including your dog.

Dr. Todd said, “It’s important to know that if a dog is resting (sitting or lying down), a child should not approach them as this is a common scenario for young children to be bitten; instead we should teach them to call the dog to them, and supervise carefully while they pat the dog.”

Embrace positive training methods

The way we teach our dogs has a substantial impact on their quality of life and adaptability to new situations. Unfortunately, dog training in the United States is not a regulated industry. Anyone can call themselves dog trainers and start charging people without any qualifications or breadth of experience, using any methodology they choose, regardless of if it’s based in science or not.

Dog training takes time, and dogs learn best when we use positive reward-based training methods that gently help and encourage dogs by rewarding good behavior. “Studies have found that using aversive methods — like leash jerks or electronic collars — has risks for dogs, including the risk of fear, anxiety, and aggression,” Dr. Todd said. “Positive reinforcement avoids those risks and it works really well.”

People desperate for a quick fix to behavioral issues with their dogs are particularly susceptible to empty promises from unqualified trainers, or trainers who use pain and coercion-based methods.

“Unfortunately, we know that many dog owners use a mix of methods, and dog training is not regulated, so it’s important for dog owners to learn more about how to train dogs.” Dr. Todd said.

For example, shock collars, sometimes called e-collars or electronic collars, are banned in the United Kingdom, but they are legal in the United States. If you are hiring a dog trainer, be sure to ask questions not only about the trainer’s experience but also his or her qualifications and approach to training.