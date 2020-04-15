What We Know About the N.B.A., and What We Don’t

774

If you are looking for interesting rabbit holes to get lost in during these pandemic times, allow me to suggest the buzzer-beaters page that Basketball Reference introduced this season. It lists all 774 shots in N.B.A. history made by players whose teams were tied or trailing in the game’s final seconds and who left no time on the clock after sinking their game winners.

5

There were five such buzzer-beaters this season: Utah’s Bojan Bogdanovic delivered game-winners in November and February — each off a Joe Ingles assist — and is joined in the club with one each by Sacramento’s Nemanja Bjelica, Charlotte’s Malik Monk and Miami’s Jae Crowder (who was with Memphis at the time). Bjelica’s 32-footer in Houston in December was the longest of the five, which can be confirmed in the distance section of Basketball Reference’s wonderfully thorough page.

43

Atlanta’s Vince Carter, who turned 43 in January, is the league’s only active player who was drafted in the 1990s and the only active player born in the 1970s. Carter was the fifth pick in the 1998 draft and joined the Toronto Raptors via a draft-night trade with Golden State, which ended up with Antawn Jamison, Carter’s University of North Carolina teammate.

2

Two of the six best single-season shooting percentages in league history were recorded this season — assuming the regular season is indeed over. The Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson, as noted previously in this section, shot 74.2 percent from the field, which would represent a new league record, surpassing Wilt Chamberlain’s 72.7 percent in 1972-73. But Utah’s Rudy Gobert, shooting almost exclusively at the rim like Robinson, is also close to the rare air of the .700 Club at 69.8 percent in 2019-20. The Nets’ DeAndre Jordan posted three seasons in the 70s for the Clippers (2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17) to occupy the Nos. 3-4-5 slots on the career list.

21

Charles Garcia, who was featured in our piece about Taiwan’s Super Basketball League, has played for 21 teams in his 10-year professional career. He spent time with five teams in the N.B.A. G League, including a 2011 stint with the Iowa Energy when Nick Nurse led the Energy, like the Raptors years later, to a championship. Garcia has also played in Turkey, Mexico, Spain, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, South Korea, Iceland, Japan and the Philippines, in addition to his three stops in Taiwan.