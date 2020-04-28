What We Know About the Shooting Death of Ahmaud Arbery

This is what we know — and don’t know — about the case:

Who was Ahmaud Arbery?

Mr. Arbery, 25, was a former high school football standout who was living with his mother in coastal Glynn County, Ga., outside of the small city of Brunswick, Ga. He was shot dead in a suburban neighborhood called Satilla Shores. Friends and family said he liked to stay in good shape, and he was often seen jogging in and around his neighborhood.