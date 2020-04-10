What We Miss Without the Masters

The day after his stirring, historic victory at last year’s Masters tournament, Tiger Woods grabbed his cellphone to check the feedback about his monumental achievement.

There were hundreds of congratulatory missives on social media, but Woods was most struck by what people wanted him to see.

“I was surprised by the amount of videos I was sent of people watching the Masters,” Woods said on a conference call in February.

He continued: “Seeing the amount of reactions and the amount of people that were riveted by the Masters — the amount of emotion that people were showing, that’s what blew my mind. I didn’t think that that many people were going to be moved that way.”