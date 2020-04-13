What We’re Wearing Now: 94 Ways to Flex From Home

Posted on by


Shopping, right now, is more than a little bit complicated. The challenges posed by a global pandemic are so big—so serious—that doggedly tracking our packages’ shipping progress suddenly seems like the least important thing we have to worry about, and spending money on anything as frivolous as fashion (read: any item that’s not toilet paper or a non-perishable foodstuff) is a tough sell. So yes, I’m well aware this is a hard ask. It is for us, too. But if you have the means, now is also the most important time to support the brands you care about.

Without customers to buy their clothes, the small labels and upstart designers of the world might not make it through the pandemic. And while bigger brands with equally huge parent companies may not face quite the same existential threat, supporting them is crucial, too. As of last year, the domestic fashion industry employed close to 2 million people within the United States alone, and countless others outside of it. Workers along the supply chain, in textile mills and factories and all the other spots we tend not to think about quite enough, also depend on people shopping. Critics tend to think of the fashion industry as frivolous, but it represents an inarguably critical component of the national (and world) economy, one we can’t afford to let dwindle indefinitely. So, if you can, shop, so the industry can weather this storm—and so we can all stay stylish once it’s over.

Scroll through below to take a look at some of the best options to buy now and support some of your favorite brands in the process.

Actively supporting small brands in any way you can is more important now than ever before. Fashion is a notoriously fickle business, and for emerging designers effected by the spread of the virus (which is all of ’em), worrying about the long-term stability of the brands they worked so hard to build is now an everyday concern. In that spirit, we picked a few of our favorite independent labels, from small but feted brands about to blow up to beloved ragtag operations that might have cult followings but deserve way more mainstream recognition. The common thread? They all share an indefatigable passion for what they do and a desire to do it better than the big-box retailers they’re up against.

Summer Tour Tee

Summer Tour Tee

Paradis3
doverstreetmarket.com

$50.00

Slacker Pant

Slacker Pant

Standard Issue
standardissuetees.com

$82.00

Ripstop Cargo Pants

Ripstop Cargo Pants

Only NY
onlyny.com

$90.00

Expedition Fleece

Expedition Fleece

Adsum
adsumnyc.com

$122.00

Paint Splattered Belt

Paint Splattered Belt

Billy
billymadeforfriends.com

$130.00

Ribbon Script Logo Hoodie

Ribbon Script Logo Hoodie

Awake NY
doverstreetmarket.com

$135.00

Ojai Jacket

Ojai Jacket

Taylor Stitch
taylorstitch.com

$141.00

'Pool Lines' Shirt

‘Pool Lines’ Shirt

Tombolo
tombolocompany.com

$158.00

Dobby Handblock Work Shirt

Dobby Handblock Work Shirt

Corridor
corridornyc.com

$165.00

Boothe Cargo Pant

Boothe Cargo Pant

Oil / Lumber
oilandlumber.com

$175.00

Denim Western Shirt

Denim Western Shirt

Freemans Sporting Club
freemanssportingclub.com

$250.00

Belted Safari Jacket

Belted Safari Jacket

18 East
18east.co

$315.00

Column Cardigan

Column Cardigan

Aries
ariesarise.com

£425.00

Casa Way Knitted Jumper

Casa Way Knitted Jumper

Casablanca
casablancaparis.com

€440.00

Cricket Boots

Cricket Boots

Yuketen
yuketen.com

$484.00

Half Zip Pullover

Half Zip Pullover

Bode
bodenewyork.com

$540.00

Full Grain Flight Jacket

Full Grain Flight Jacket

Buck Mason
buckmason.com

$595.00

BKT50 Jacket

BKT50 Jacket

Brooklyn Tailors
brooklyn-tailors.com

$800.00

Cotton Suit

Leather S.C Holdall

Leather S.C Holdall

Bennett Winch
bennettwinch.com

$995.00

Suede Overshirt

Suede Overshirt

Stoffa
stoffa.co

$1,000.00

image

image

image

It’s probably no surprise we have a serious thing for Italian labels over here at Esquire HQ, but these days buying anything with a “Made in Italy” tag has taken on an extra degree of significance. Italy was one of the first countries ravaged by the spread of the virus, and its storied production centers were hit particularly hard. It only feels appropriate to spotlight a taste of what Italy has to offer, from unstructured tailoring to ultra-luxe loungewear to (almost) everything else the country is famous for putting its signature spin on.

Amer Micropana Blazer

Amer Micropana Blazer

Massimo Alba
farfetch.com

$424.00

Fringed Reversible Silk Scarf

Fringed Reversible Silk Scarf

Kingsley 2 Loafers

Kingsley 2 Loafers

Church’s
church-footwear.com

$650.00

Re Tigre Coat

Re Tigre Coat

Aspesi
aspesi.com

$660.00

Printed Cotton Poplin Shirt

Printed Cotton Poplin Shirt

Two-Piece Formal Suit

Two-Piece Formal Suit

Caruso
farfetch.com

$891.00

Leather Loafers

Leather Loafers

Santoni
santonishoes.com

$850.00

V-Neck Sweater

V-Neck Sweater

Brunello Cucinelli
brunellocucinelli.com

$975.00

Abbey Boot

Abbey Boot

Giuseppe Zanotti
giuseppezanotti.com

$995.00

Symbols Check Wool Pant

Symbols Check Wool Pant

Gucci
gucci.com

$1,300.00

Sangay Jacket

Sangay Jacket

Moncler x Awake NY
moncler.com

$1,315.00

Blue Wool/Mohair Suit

Blue Wool/Mohair Suit

Z Zegna
zegna.us

$1,495.00

Le Pop Classique Print Shorts

Le Pop Classique Print Shorts

Versace
versace.com

$1,550.00

Dolcevita Chalet Sweater

Dolcevita Chalet Sweater

Loro Piana
loropiana.com

$2,550.00

Peekabo Iconic Fit Bag

Peekabo Iconic Fit Bag

Fendi
fendi.com

$4,800.00

image

France has long been the fashion industry’s lodestar, the place where emerging design talent goes to make a splashy debut on the global stage, and where the painfully stylish members of the fashion glitterati go to decide on the Next Big Thing(s) each season. Fittingly, our list features a who’s who of fashion’s heaviest hitters, along with some smaller labels we’ve been really feeling that might not be on your radar yet.

Camp Shirt

Camp Shirt

Holiday Boileau
holiday-paris.fr

$230.00

Martin Jeans

Martin Jeans

A.P.C.
apc-us.com

$250.00

Vintage Washed Work Jacket

Vintage Washed Work Jacket

Le Mont Saint Michel
lemontsaintmichel.fr

$250.00

Ribbed Striped Sweater

Ribbed Striped Sweater

Officine Generale
officinegenerale.com

€295.00

Tricolor Fox Merino Cardigan

Tricolor Fox Merino Cardigan

Maison Kitsune
maisonkitsune.com

$315.00

La Chemise Jean

La Chemise Jean

Jacquemus
jacquemus.com

$354.00

High Waisted Pleated Trousers

High Waisted Pleated Trousers

Michael Derby

Michael Derby

Paraboot
paraboot.com

€375.00

Flared Jeans In Broken Twill

Flared Jeans In Broken Twill

Celine
celine.com

$770.00

Straight Tweed Jacket

Straight Tweed Jacket

Husbands Paris
husbands-paris.com

€916.67

Double Breasted Jacket

Double Breasted Jacket

Lemaire
lemaire.fr

€895.00

Oversized Striped Shirt

Oversized Striped Shirt

Givenchy
givenchy.com

$995.00

Cotton Gabardine Cargo Pants

Cotton Gabardine Cargo Pants

Dior Men
dior.com

$1,050.00

LV Trainer

LV Trainer

Louis Vuitton
louisvuitton.com

$1,230.00

Suede Zip Jacket

Suede Zip Jacket

Saint Laurent
ysl.com

$5,490.00

image

From across the cultural capitals of the world, these are the brands we return to again and again, whether we need a perfect pair of derbies or the best damn denim on the planet—and particularly if we’re in the market for some small sense of solace in these increasingly turbulent times. From master shoemakers to expert-level tailors, these are the trusty standbys, the ones we can always rely on for whatever it is we’re looking for, even if we’re not quite sure what it is yet.

Cuban Short-Sleeve Shirt

Cuban Short-Sleeve Shirt

The only collared shirt you’ll need this spring from one of the best recurring collaborations around. — Avidan Grossman, Style eComm Editor

Archie Shoe

Archie Shoe

Dr. Martens
drmartens.com

$129.00

The best shoes to buy to ease yourself into the post-sneaker society.  — AG

Rugby Sweatshirt

Rugby Sweatshirt

Todd Snyder + Champion
toddsnyder.com

$138.00

It’s a rugby. It’s a sweatshirt. It’s a rugby sweatshirt that’ll make you feel as Ivy League as you can, even from the comfort of your couch. — Ben Boskovich, Deputy Editor

501 Original Fit Jeans

501 Original Fit Jeans

Levi’s Made & Crafted
levi.com

$168.00

Lots of people make white jeans. But Levi’s are jeans. Think of the white jean however as your second car or your second watch—something to take the conversation somewhere else. And don’t bother about that nonsense of not wearing them in winter. They look great year-round. — Nick Sullivan, Creative Director

Made in US 993

Made in US 993

New Balance
newbalance.com

$174.99

Since going for a walk is likely the new peak of your day, do it in an American classic that also styles nicely with sweatpants, trousers, or denim. You know, in case a fit pic is in order. — BB

Navy Satin Overcoat

Navy Satin Overcoat

Random Identities
ssense.com

$295.00

Seasoned club kid does military chic, courtesy of (who else?) Stefano Pilati’s always-on-point label. — AG

Deco Placket Polo

Deco Placket Polo

Dunhill
dunhill.com

$350.00

The striped detail on the collar and (what’s the technical term for where the buttons are?) (placket, eds) are in the hot zone of your 16×9 Zoom window. Button it all the way up for maximum steez. — BB

Checked Printed Shirt

Checked Printed Shirt

Kolor
farfetch.com

$401.00

A little embroidery never hurts an already-cool camp-collar shirt. Plus, this one’s oversized enough to get comfortable in. We all need a little of that right now. — BB

Linen Safari Overshirt

Linen Safari Overshirt

Anderson & Sheppard
anderson-sheppard.co.uk

£450.00

The great (off) Savile Row tailor’s full bespoke may be beyond your reach for now, but it also has a line of ready-made pieces through its Anderson & Sheppard Haberdashery, like this luxury take on the chore jacket in heavy Irish linen. — NS

Linen Mr. Casual Shoe

Linen Mr. Casual Shoe

Belgian Shoes
belgianshoes.com

$490.00

The perfect shoe to putter around the apartment in (while you contemplate, y’know, maybe puttering out of the apartment). — AG

Floral Trousers

Floral Trousers

Paul Smith
ssense.com

$495.00

Paul Smith just celebrated 50 years in the biz, from small beginnings in a part time six-by-six-foot shed in Nottingham to a global business that made interesting clothes wearable for all and is always clever and never dull. — NS

Short-Sleeve Zip-Front Shirt

Short-Sleeve Zip-Front Shirt

Burberry
burberry.com

$580.00

The brand’s iconic check aside, Burberry has fully tapped into a vibe that’s keeping old heads and young kids equally excited. — Jonathan Evans, Style Director 

Schott® Fringe Suede Coat

Schott® Fringe Suede Coat

Supreme
supremenewyork.com

$658.00

If one more of my friends slides into my DMs unprompted with a snapshot of this coat and three fire emojis, I’m copping it. Feel the fringe, baby. — AG

Calf Leather Chelsea Boots

Calf Leather Chelsea Boots

GJ Cleverly
therake.com

$670.00

George Cleverly has bespoke shod more famous people—from Charlie Watts to Charlie Windsor (aka the Prince of Wales)—than you’ve had hot dinners. Yet its sublimely cut ready-to-wear shoes and boots have all the London panache without the price tag. — NS

Black Belted Jeans

Black Belted Jeans

Sacai makes literally everything cooler, so: Black jeans, but make ’em Sacai. — JE

Indigo C/N Coat

Indigo C/N Coat

Snow Peak
snowpeak.com

$965.00

A fishtail parka from one of my very favorite Japanese brands? Say no more. — JE

Katsuragi Cotton Nime Pants

Katsuragi Cotton Nime Pants

Kapital
180thestore.com

$1,055.00

Kapital makes clothes that bring exactly 328% more joy to my life, and these trousers fit the bill. — JE

Border Tunic

Border Tunic

Visvim
havenshop.com

CA$1,510.00

Bandanas are bang-on trend for a number of (ahem) reasons, but you can also go beyond the neckerchief with Visvim whose founder Hiroki Nakamura has perfected the fine art of American clothing done with an elevated Japanese eye. — NS

image

image

Suddenly finding yourself confined to a limited roaming radius means if you want to shop, you got to do it online. Luckily, there’s never been a better time to try your hand at tracking down every single piece of covetable clothing you can imagine on a little old resource called the World Wide Web. So we rounded up a list of some of the best players in the game, including the e-commerce giants your credit card is probably a bit too familiar with, and some smaller local joints that are just starting to figure out the whole online shopping thing but offer such good stuff we couldn’t resist adding ’em in.

image

Let’s face it: If you’re working from home you’re almost definitely doing it in sweatpants. And guess what? That’s totally fine. In fact, if we’re being honest, sometimes the warm, comforting caresses of fuzzy, fleece-lined pants are the only thing that get us through the day. Embrace the look and shrug off the yoke of societal expectations as effortlessly as you would shimmy into your favorite pair of worn-in sweats.

image

No WFH fit would be complete without the proper footwear. If you wouldn’t head out the door without lacing up the choicest pair of shoes in your closet, you can’t expect yourself to operate at peak productivity without an on-point slipper game. And sure, we all look forward to the day when we’re all standing in line once again, jostling with each other just for the chance to cop the newest pair of sneakers. But for now, you’ll catch us sliding around our hardwood floors in the coziest socks around like a young Tom Cruise in Risky Business. Tired: sneakers. Wired: slippers.

Slub Sock

Ragg Sock

Ragg Sock

Land’s End
landsend.com

$14.95

5 Color Mix Sock

5 Color Mix Sock

Anonymous Ism
eastdane.com

$20.00

Micro Crew Cushion Sock

Micro Crew Cushion Sock

Darn Tough
darntough.com

$23.00

Merino Wool Ragg Sock

Merino Wool Ragg Sock

L.L. Bean
llbean.com

$26.00

Viti Sock

Viti Sock

Chup
chupsocks.com

$35.00

Thermoball Eco Traction Mule

Thermoball Eco Traction Mule

The North Face
thenorthface.com

$38.50

Tasman Slipper

Ember Moc

Rubber Sole Slip-On

Rubber Sole Slip-On

Glerup
glerups.com

$135.00

Boston Shearling Shoe

Boston Shearling Shoe

Birkenstock
birkenstock.com

$165.00

Moto-VS Sandal

Moto-VS Sandal

Suicoke
suicoke.ca

CA$339.00


Illustration & Art Direction by Mike Kim
Animation by Elaine Chung



Source link