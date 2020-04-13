What We’re Wearing Now: 94 Ways to Flex From Home

Shopping, right now, is more than a little bit complicated. The challenges posed by a global pandemic are so big—so serious—that doggedly tracking our packages’ shipping progress suddenly seems like the least important thing we have to worry about, and spending money on anything as frivolous as fashion (read: any item that’s not toilet paper or a non-perishable foodstuff) is a tough sell. So yes, I’m well aware this is a hard ask. It is for us, too. But if you have the means, now is also the most important time to support the brands you care about.

Without customers to buy their clothes, the small labels and upstart designers of the world might not make it through the pandemic. And while bigger brands with equally huge parent companies may not face quite the same existential threat, supporting them is crucial, too. As of last year, the domestic fashion industry employed close to 2 million people within the United States alone, and countless others outside of it. Workers along the supply chain, in textile mills and factories and all the other spots we tend not to think about quite enough, also depend on people shopping. Critics tend to think of the fashion industry as frivolous, but it represents an inarguably critical component of the national (and world) economy, one we can’t afford to let dwindle indefinitely. So, if you can, shop, so the industry can weather this storm—and so we can all stay stylish once it’s over.

Scroll through below to take a look at some of the best options to buy now and support some of your favorite brands in the process.

Actively supporting small brands in any way you can is more important now than ever before. Fashion is a notoriously fickle business, and for emerging designers effected by the spread of the virus (which is all of ’em), worrying about the long-term stability of the brands they worked so hard to build is now an everyday concern. In that spirit, we picked a few of our favorite independent labels, from small but feted brands about to blow up to beloved ragtag operations that might have cult followings but deserve way more mainstream recognition. The common thread? They all share an indefatigable passion for what they do and a desire to do it better than the big-box retailers they’re up against.

Summer Tour Tee Paradis3

doverstreetmarket.com $50.00 Slacker Pant Standard Issue

standardissuetees.com $82.00 Ripstop Cargo Pants Only NY

onlyny.com $90.00 Expedition Fleece Adsum

adsumnyc.com $122.00 Paint Splattered Belt Billy

billymadeforfriends.com $130.00 Ribbon Script Logo Hoodie Awake NY

doverstreetmarket.com $135.00 Ojai Jacket Taylor Stitch

taylorstitch.com $141.00 ‘Pool Lines’ Shirt Tombolo

tombolocompany.com $158.00 Dobby Handblock Work Shirt Corridor

corridornyc.com $165.00 Boothe Cargo Pant Oil / Lumber

oilandlumber.com $175.00 Denim Western Shirt Freemans Sporting Club

freemanssportingclub.com $250.00 Belted Safari Jacket 18 East

18east.co $315.00 Column Cardigan Aries

ariesarise.com £425.00 Casa Way Knitted Jumper Casablanca

casablancaparis.com €440.00 Cricket Boots Yuketen

yuketen.com $484.00 Half Zip Pullover Bode

bodenewyork.com $540.00 Full Grain Flight Jacket Buck Mason

buckmason.com $595.00 BKT50 Jacket Brooklyn Tailors

brooklyn-tailors.com $800.00 Leather S.C Holdall Bennett Winch

bennettwinch.com $995.00 Suede Overshirt Stoffa

stoffa.co $1,000.00

It’s probably no surprise we have a serious thing for Italian labels over here at Esquire HQ, but these days buying anything with a “Made in Italy” tag has taken on an extra degree of significance. Italy was one of the first countries ravaged by the spread of the virus, and its storied production centers were hit particularly hard. It only feels appropriate to spotlight a taste of what Italy has to offer, from unstructured tailoring to ultra-luxe loungewear to (almost) everything else the country is famous for putting its signature spin on.

Amer Micropana Blazer Massimo Alba

farfetch.com $424.00 Fringed Reversible Silk Scarf Kingsley 2 Loafers Church’s

church-footwear.com $650.00 Re Tigre Coat Aspesi

aspesi.com $660.00 Printed Cotton Poplin Shirt Two-Piece Formal Suit Caruso

farfetch.com $891.00 Leather Loafers Santoni

santonishoes.com $850.00 V-Neck Sweater Brunello Cucinelli

brunellocucinelli.com $975.00 Abbey Boot Giuseppe Zanotti

giuseppezanotti.com $995.00 Symbols Check Wool Pant Gucci

gucci.com $1,300.00 Sangay Jacket Moncler x Awake NY

moncler.com $1,315.00 Blue Wool/Mohair Suit Z Zegna

zegna.us $1,495.00 Le Pop Classique Print Shorts Versace

versace.com $1,550.00 Dolcevita Chalet Sweater Loro Piana

loropiana.com $2,550.00 Peekabo Iconic Fit Bag Fendi

fendi.com $4,800.00

France has long been the fashion industry’s lodestar, the place where emerging design talent goes to make a splashy debut on the global stage, and where the painfully stylish members of the fashion glitterati go to decide on the Next Big Thing(s) each season. Fittingly, our list features a who’s who of fashion’s heaviest hitters, along with some smaller labels we’ve been really feeling that might not be on your radar yet.

Camp Shirt Holiday Boileau

holiday-paris.fr $230.00 Martin Jeans A.P.C.

apc-us.com $250.00 Vintage Washed Work Jacket Le Mont Saint Michel

lemontsaintmichel.fr $250.00 Ribbed Striped Sweater Officine Generale

officinegenerale.com €295.00 Tricolor Fox Merino Cardigan Maison Kitsune

maisonkitsune.com $315.00 La Chemise Jean Jacquemus

jacquemus.com $354.00 High Waisted Pleated Trousers Michael Derby Paraboot

paraboot.com €375.00 Flared Jeans In Broken Twill Celine

celine.com $770.00 Straight Tweed Jacket Husbands Paris

husbands-paris.com €916.67 Double Breasted Jacket Lemaire

lemaire.fr €895.00 Oversized Striped Shirt Givenchy

givenchy.com $995.00 Cotton Gabardine Cargo Pants Dior Men

dior.com $1,050.00 LV Trainer Louis Vuitton

louisvuitton.com $1,230.00 Suede Zip Jacket Saint Laurent

ysl.com $5,490.00

From across the cultural capitals of the world, these are the brands we return to again and again, whether we need a perfect pair of derbies or the best damn denim on the planet—and particularly if we’re in the market for some small sense of solace in these increasingly turbulent times. From master shoemakers to expert-level tailors, these are the trusty standbys, the ones we can always rely on for whatever it is we’re looking for, even if we’re not quite sure what it is yet.

Cuban Short-Sleeve Shirt The only collared shirt you’ll need this spring from one of the best recurring collaborations around. — Avidan Grossman, Style eComm Editor Archie Shoe Dr. Martens

drmartens.com $129.00 The best shoes to buy to ease yourself into the post-sneaker society. — AG Rugby Sweatshirt Todd Snyder + Champion

toddsnyder.com $138.00 It’s a rugby. It’s a sweatshirt. It’s a rugby sweatshirt that’ll make you feel as Ivy League as you can, even from the comfort of your couch. — Ben Boskovich, Deputy Editor 501 Original Fit Jeans Levi’s Made & Crafted

levi.com $168.00 Lots of people make white jeans. But Levi’s are jeans. Think of the white jean however as your second car or your second watch—something to take the conversation somewhere else. And don’t bother about that nonsense of not wearing them in winter. They look great year-round. — Nick Sullivan, Creative Director Made in US 993 New Balance

newbalance.com $174.99 Since going for a walk is likely the new peak of your day, do it in an American classic that also styles nicely with sweatpants, trousers, or denim. You know, in case a fit pic is in order. — BB Navy Satin Overcoat Random Identities

ssense.com $295.00 Seasoned club kid does military chic, courtesy of (who else?) Stefano Pilati’s always-on-point label. — AG Deco Placket Polo Dunhill

dunhill.com $350.00 The striped detail on the collar and (what’s the technical term for where the buttons are?) (placket, eds) are in the hot zone of your 16×9 Zoom window. Button it all the way up for maximum steez. — BB Checked Printed Shirt Kolor

farfetch.com $401.00 A little embroidery never hurts an already-cool camp-collar shirt. Plus, this one’s oversized enough to get comfortable in. We all need a little of that right now. — BB Linen Safari Overshirt Anderson & Sheppard

anderson-sheppard.co.uk £450.00 The great (off) Savile Row tailor’s full bespoke may be beyond your reach for now, but it also has a line of ready-made pieces through its Anderson & Sheppard Haberdashery, like this luxury take on the chore jacket in heavy Irish linen. — NS Linen Mr. Casual Shoe Belgian Shoes

belgianshoes.com $490.00 The perfect shoe to putter around the apartment in (while you contemplate, y’know, maybe puttering out of the apartment). — AG Floral Trousers Paul Smith

ssense.com $495.00 Paul Smith just celebrated 50 years in the biz, from small beginnings in a part time six-by-six-foot shed in Nottingham to a global business that made interesting clothes wearable for all and is always clever and never dull. — NS Short-Sleeve Zip-Front Shirt Burberry

burberry.com $580.00 The brand’s iconic check aside, Burberry has fully tapped into a vibe that’s keeping old heads and young kids equally excited. — Jonathan Evans, Style Director Schott® Fringe Suede Coat Supreme

supremenewyork.com $658.00 If one more of my friends slides into my DMs unprompted with a snapshot of this coat and three fire emojis, I’m copping it. Feel the fringe, baby. — AG Calf Leather Chelsea Boots GJ Cleverly

therake.com $670.00 George Cleverly has bespoke shod more famous people—from Charlie Watts to Charlie Windsor (aka the Prince of Wales)—than you’ve had hot dinners. Yet its sublimely cut ready-to-wear shoes and boots have all the London panache without the price tag. — NS Black Belted Jeans Sacai makes literally everything cooler, so: Black jeans, but make ’em Sacai. — JE Indigo C/N Coat Snow Peak

snowpeak.com $965.00 A fishtail parka from one of my very favorite Japanese brands? Say no more. — JE Katsuragi Cotton Nime Pants Kapital

180thestore.com $1,055.00 Kapital makes clothes that bring exactly 328% more joy to my life, and these trousers fit the bill. — JE Border Tunic Visvim

havenshop.com CA$1,510.00 Bandanas are bang-on trend for a number of (ahem) reasons, but you can also go beyond the neckerchief with Visvim whose founder Hiroki Nakamura has perfected the fine art of American clothing done with an elevated Japanese eye. — NS

Suddenly finding yourself confined to a limited roaming radius means if you want to shop, you got to do it online. Luckily, there’s never been a better time to try your hand at tracking down every single piece of covetable clothing you can imagine on a little old resource called the World Wide Web. So we rounded up a list of some of the best players in the game, including the e-commerce giants your credit card is probably a bit too familiar with, and some smaller local joints that are just starting to figure out the whole online shopping thing but offer such good stuff we couldn’t resist adding ’em in.

Let’s face it: If you’re working from home you’re almost definitely doing it in sweatpants. And guess what? That’s totally fine. In fact, if we’re being honest, sometimes the warm, comforting caresses of fuzzy, fleece-lined pants are the only thing that get us through the day. Embrace the look and shrug off the yoke of societal expectations as effortlessly as you would shimmy into your favorite pair of worn-in sweats.

No WFH fit would be complete without the proper footwear. If you wouldn’t head out the door without lacing up the choicest pair of shoes in your closet, you can’t expect yourself to operate at peak productivity without an on-point slipper game. And sure, we all look forward to the day when we’re all standing in line once again, jostling with each other just for the chance to cop the newest pair of sneakers. But for now, you’ll catch us sliding around our hardwood floors in the coziest socks around like a young Tom Cruise in Risky Business. Tired: sneakers. Wired: slippers.

Ragg Sock Land’s End

landsend.com $14.95 5 Color Mix Sock Anonymous Ism

eastdane.com $20.00 Micro Crew Cushion Sock Darn Tough

darntough.com $23.00 Merino Wool Ragg Sock L.L. Bean

llbean.com $26.00 Viti Sock Chup

chupsocks.com $35.00 Thermoball Eco Traction Mule The North Face

thenorthface.com $38.50 Rubber Sole Slip-On Glerup

glerups.com $135.00 Boston Shearling Shoe Birkenstock

birkenstock.com $165.00 Moto-VS Sandal Suicoke

suicoke.ca CA$339.00





Illustration & Art Direction by Mike Kim

Animation by Elaine Chung