What You Need to Know About the Covid-19 Antibody Test

Quest Diagnostics, which on Tuesday announced it is selling a direct-to-consumer antibody test — meaning you don’t need to first see a physician to take it — offered these guidelines for people interested in an antibody test:

Have had a positive test for Covid-19 and it has been at least seven days and you want to know if you have detectable levels of immunoglobulin G, or IgG, antibodies.

Have not experienced new or worsening symptoms of Covid-19 in the past 10 days: loss of smell or taste, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, feeling weak or lethargic, lightheadedness or dizziness, vomiting or diarrhea, slurred speech and/or seizures.

Where can I get a test?

While getting a test to diagnose Covid-19 is still somewhat difficult, antibody testing seems to be rolling out a little more smoothly. Many organizations nationwide are beginning to offer the test, perhaps most notably Quest, which is offering the test without a physician’s referral at the 2,200 patient service centers it operates around the country, the company said.