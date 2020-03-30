What Young Millennials Are Doing to Stay Sane During Quarantine | Grit Daily News

Quarantine is hard. There’s no way around it. Everyone is bored and going just a little stir crazy. I reached out to young Millennials, or the oldest Gen-Z’ers, depending on how you define the generations, and asked how people in their early twenties are staying sane while stuck at home. This is the best advice they gave me.

Loved Ones and Boundaries

Many young people are home from college, quarantining with their parents and siblings. Other twenty-somethings are sheltered-in-place with significant others. This is a great time to reconnect and spend quality time with loved ones, but it’s important to set boundaries. If you’re quarantined with someone else, make sure to take time for yourself in whatever ways you can manage.

To Work or Not To Work?

Another common coping mechanism that people are using to stay sane stuck inside is throwing themselves into work. Whether its schoolwork or work-work, focusing on a tangible task can be helpful in maintaining a sense of normalcy. However, it’s key not to be too hard on yourself if the focus just isn’t there.

How to Read and What to Read

One useful tool that people are using to mitigate boredom is a Kindle, which you can find for $129.99 on Amazon. Reading is a great way to pass the time. With the Kindle, a whole world of books is at your fingertips, and you don’t even have to leave your couch.

If like me, you prefer the feel of a real book, there are ways to get those too. Many small businesses are struggling right now. If you find yourself with gaps in your bookshelves, there are a bunch of indie bookstores that offer online purchases.

The Great Outdoors

Getting outside and getting some fresh air might be a little daunting right now, but many swear by its calming powers. Exercise is important for human health, and as long you’re maintaining proper social distance, some time in the great outdoors will help you keep from losing your mind during the quarantine.

Every single person I talked to who has a dog is currently very grateful for that dog. Dogs are great companions for a nice walk in the sunshine, or for cuddling on the couch watching Netflix. It’s safe to say that pets are a huge help to people who are sheltered in place, bored, and lonely.

Get Creative

Doing something creative is a fantastic way to stay entertained while under quarantine. Not all of us are world-class painters, but everyone has a creative streak in there somewhere. A simple and easy way to get creative is to start writing in a journal like this one, for $11.68 which has over 1,000 positive reviews on Amazon.

Adult coloring books, like this awesome one for $7.97 on Amazon, are a great and easy way to get the creative juices flowing.

Although this might not technically be a creative activity, puzzles are having a renaissance while people are at home with little to do. There are puzzles out there for every style and interest, but my personal favorites are fantastical ones like this one for $38.99 on Amazon.

Cooking

Since restaurants are closing in many major cities throughout the nation, many Millennials are starting to cook to fill up the time. Not only is the nightly routine of preparing a nice meal a way of establishing normalcy when time tends to blur together, but its also a cost-effective and healthy new hobby to take up. If you need help figuring out where to start, Chrissy Teigen’s Cravings cookbook is a great place to start. Find it on Amazon for $19.04.

When There’s Nothing Left

If all else fails, and there’s nothing left to do, the young folks are turning to our tried and true method of entertainment, reality television. When asked what’s keeping them sane, the number of women in their twenties who answered “Bravo” is hilarious. Especially given while I was checking my DM’s, my TV was on a Housewives marathon.

Tiger King: Muder, Mayhem, and Madness is another tried and true salve for the pain of quarantine. This reality documentary series on Netflix is sweeping the nation, and it’s pretty much all anyone can talk about (besides the pandemic of course). For some reason, a gay tiger keeping meth maniac is what we all need to keep from losing our minds right now. Go figure.

