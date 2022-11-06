What’s More About 5G Technology?

The future of 5G is here.

On the 24th of August, 2022, 5G technology was launched in Lagos State, Nigeria with telecom giant, MTN being the pioneer.

This new technology is the next leap in cellular technology, and it’s already got people talking. Here’s all you need to know and what it means for businesses, consumers, and the world we live in now.

5G is short for “fifth generation” wireless technology that delivers faster speeds, less latency (the time it takes data to travel from one point to another) and more capacity (how much data a network can handle).

Statista forecasted 5G subscriptions to increase drastically worldwide from 2019 to 2027, from over 12 million to over 4 billion subscriptions, respectively.

This wireless standard technology will be used to provide high-speed wireless internet access and has been rolled out in several parts of the world. So what does 5G mean for you?

5G technology is going to be a game-changer.

Once you’ve seen it, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. You’ll never want to go back to 4G again.

It is the next generation of wireless technology. But how will this new technology change your life, whether or not the hype around it is real or not?

Statista explained that 5G connectivity is expected to drive the market growth of Internet of Things (IoT) in the coming years, as the newer mobile technology will connect machines and devices with higher data speeds, ultra-low latency and increased availability, among other benefits.

By 2023, connected cars are expected to form the largest installed base of 5G IoT endpoints worldwide with more than 19 million installed endpoints. Outdoor surveillance cameras and fleet telematics devices are also key factors of the 5G IoT endpoint installed base.

How much faster will 5G be compared to 4G?

If you’re wondering how much faster 5G will be than 4G, then you’ve come to the right place! The current generation of wireless technology has an average speed of around 100 Mbps (megabits per second), which is about 1/10th of what 5G offers: between 6 and 12 gigabits per second (gbps). That’s more than 40 times faster than 4G!

