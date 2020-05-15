Whether it’s a rom-com, an action movie or family classics you’re after, find out what’s on free-to-air TV tonight.

ABC

5.11PM – Grand Designs

6PM – The Drum

7PM – ABC News

7.32PM – Gardening Australia

8.33PM – Top of the Lake

9.35PM – Silent Witness

10.34PM – ABC Late News

11.11PM – The Weekly With Charlie

11.43PM – rage

ABC COMEDY/KIDS

5.15PM – Rita and Crocodile

5.35PM – Nella the Princess

5.57PM – Floogals

6.20PM – Bluey

6.40PM – Hey Duggee

7.13PM – Catie’s Amazing Machines

7.32PM – Spicks and Specks

7.59PM – Spicks and Specks

8.28PM – Absolutely Fabulous

8.58PM – Extras with Ricky Gervais

9.28PM – The Mighty Boosh

9.58PM – The Black Adder

10.34PM – Parks and Recreation

10.56PM – 30 Rock

11.17PM – 30 Rock

11.40PM – Community

ABC ME

5.01PM – The Next Step

5.25PM – Dragons: Race to the Edge

5.47PM – The Strange Chores

6.30PM – Operation Ouch! Hospital Takeover

7.00PM – Blinky Bill: The Movie

8.27PM – Good Game Spawn Point

8.50PM – Voltron: Legendary Defender

9.12PM – Slugterra: Return of the Elementals

9.35PM – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

9.57PM – Japanizi: Going, Going, Gong

ABC NEWS

5PM – ABC News Hour

6PM – ABC Evening News

6.30PM – Friday Briefing

7PM – ABC National News

740PM – The Virus

8PM – ABC News Tonight

8.15PM – Plant America’s Fireside Chat

9.01PM – The Drum

10PM – The World

11PM – ABC Nightly News

11.30PM – Q+A

SBS

5.30PM – Letters and Numbers

6PM – Mastermind Australia

6.30PM – SBS World News

7.30PM – The Pyramids: Solving The Mystery

8.30PM – 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

9.30PM – 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

10.25PM – SBS World News Late

10.55PM – Cocaine Trade Exposed: The Invisibles

11.50PM – The Missing

SBS VICELAND

5.10PM – PopAsia

6.10PM – Takeshi’s Castle

6.35PM – The Orville

7.30PM – 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

8.30PM – Party of Five

9.20PM – Live PD: Police Patrol

9.45PM – Live PD: Police Patrol

10.10PM – My Extreme Life

11.05PM – The Feed

11.35PM – Game of Bros

SBS WORLD MOVIES

5.10PM – Tanu Weds Manu Returns

7.30PM – Florence Foster Jenkins

9.35PM – Love and Mercy

11.55PM – The Wave

SBS FOOD

5PM – The Cook and the Chef

5.30PM – Kitchen Hero

6PM – River Cottage Australia

7PM – Nigella Bites

7.30PM – Paul Hollywood’s Pies and Puds

8.30PM – Rick Stein’s Taste of Shanghai

9.30PM – The Cook and the Chef

10PM – The Cook and the Chef

10.30PM – River Cottage Australia

11.30PM – Kitchen Hero

CHANNEL 9

5PM – Millionaire Hot Seat

6PM – Nine News

7PM – A Current Affair

7.30PM – Escape to the Chateau

8.30PM – Inferno

10.55PM – Michael Clayton

9GEM

5.30PM – Come Dine With Me Couples

6.30PM – Antiques Roadshow

7.30PM – Agatha Christie’s Poirot

8.40PM – Munich

11.55PM – The Rockford Files

9GO

5.30PM – Clarence

5.45PM – Smurfs: The Lost Village

7.30PM – Shrek

9.15PM – The Nutty Professor

11.15PM – Bromans

9LIFE

5PM – Maine Cabin Masters

6PM – House Hunters International

6.30PM – House Hunters International

7PM – House Hunters

7.30PM – Alaska Off the Grid

8.30PM – Restored by the Fords

9.30PM – Log Cabin Living

10.30PM – Mountain Life

11.30PM – House Hunters International

9RUSH

5.30PM – Shifting Gears

6.30PM – Wheeler Dealers

7.30PM – Cops UK: Bodycam Squad

8.30PM – Live PD

11PM – Railroad Alaska

CHANNEL 7

5PM – The Chase Australia

6PM – Seven News

7PM – Better Homes and Gardens

8.30PM – The Dressmaker

11PM – Britain’s Got Talent

7TWO

5PM – Coastwatch Oz

5.30PM – Escape to the Country

6.30PM – Bargain Hunt

7.30PM – Heathrow: Britain’s Busiest Airport

8PM – Heathrow: Britain’s Busiest Airport

8.30PM – Make it Yours

9PM – Billy Connolloy’s Great American Trail

10PM – Harry & Meghan: Royal Rebels

11PM – Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal

7MATE

5.30PM – Pawnography

6PM – American Pickers

7PM – Pawn Stars

7.30PM – Taken 3

9.45PM – 47 Ronin

7FLIX

5PM – The Simpsons

5.30PM – The Simpsons

6PM – The Simpsons

6.30PM – A Cinderella Story

8.30PM – Grown Ups 2

10.30PM – The Incredible Burt Wonderstone

CHANNEL 10

5PM – 10 News First

6PM – 10 News First

6.30PM – The Project

7.30PM – The Love Australia Project

8.30PM – The Graham Norton Show

9.10PM – Have You Been Paying Attention?

10.10PM – How to Stay Married

10.40PM – The Project

11.40PM – The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

10BOLD

5.30PM – Star Trek: Voyager

6.30PM – Bondi Rescue

7PM – Bondi Rescue

7.30PM – NCIS

8.30PM – Walker, Texas Ranger

9.30PM – Walker, Texas Ranger

10.30PM – Hawaii Five-0

11.30PM – Hawaii Five-0

10PEACH

5PM – Fraiser

5.30PM – Frasier

6PM – Friends

6.30PM – Neighbours

7PM – Friends

7.30PM – Friends

8PM – Seinfeld

8.30PM – Seinfeld

9PM – Friends

9.30PM – Friends

10PM – Friends

10.30PM – Seinfeld

11PM – Seinfeld

11.30PM – The Late Late Show with James Corden