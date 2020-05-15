What’s on free-to-air TV tonight?
Whether it’s a rom-com, an action movie or family classics you’re after, find out what’s on free-to-air TV tonight.
ABC
5.11PM – Grand Designs
6PM – The Drum
7PM – ABC News
7.32PM – Gardening Australia
8.33PM – Top of the Lake
9.35PM – Silent Witness
10.34PM – ABC Late News
11.11PM – The Weekly With Charlie
11.43PM – rage
ABC COMEDY/KIDS
5.15PM – Rita and Crocodile
5.35PM – Nella the Princess
5.57PM – Floogals
6.20PM – Bluey
6.40PM – Hey Duggee
7.13PM – Catie’s Amazing Machines
7.32PM – Spicks and Specks
7.59PM – Spicks and Specks
8.28PM – Absolutely Fabulous
8.58PM – Extras with Ricky Gervais
9.28PM – The Mighty Boosh
9.58PM – The Black Adder
10.34PM – Parks and Recreation
10.56PM – 30 Rock
11.17PM – 30 Rock
11.40PM – Community
ABC ME
5.01PM – The Next Step
5.25PM – Dragons: Race to the Edge
5.47PM – The Strange Chores
6.30PM – Operation Ouch! Hospital Takeover
7.00PM – Blinky Bill: The Movie
8.27PM – Good Game Spawn Point
8.50PM – Voltron: Legendary Defender
9.12PM – Slugterra: Return of the Elementals
9.35PM – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
9.57PM – Japanizi: Going, Going, Gong
ABC NEWS
5PM – ABC News Hour
6PM – ABC Evening News
6.30PM – Friday Briefing
7PM – ABC National News
740PM – The Virus
8PM – ABC News Tonight
8.15PM – Plant America’s Fireside Chat
9.01PM – The Drum
10PM – The World
11PM – ABC Nightly News
11.30PM – Q+A
SBS
5.30PM – Letters and Numbers
6PM – Mastermind Australia
6.30PM – SBS World News
7.30PM – The Pyramids: Solving The Mystery
8.30PM – 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
9.30PM – 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
10.25PM – SBS World News Late
10.55PM – Cocaine Trade Exposed: The Invisibles
11.50PM – The Missing
SBS VICELAND
5.10PM – PopAsia
6.10PM – Takeshi’s Castle
6.35PM – The Orville
7.30PM – 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
8.30PM – Party of Five
9.20PM – Live PD: Police Patrol
9.45PM – Live PD: Police Patrol
10.10PM – My Extreme Life
11.05PM – The Feed
11.35PM – Game of Bros
SBS WORLD MOVIES
5.10PM – Tanu Weds Manu Returns
7.30PM – Florence Foster Jenkins
9.35PM – Love and Mercy
11.55PM – The Wave
SBS FOOD
5PM – The Cook and the Chef
5.30PM – Kitchen Hero
6PM – River Cottage Australia
7PM – Nigella Bites
7.30PM – Paul Hollywood’s Pies and Puds
8.30PM – Rick Stein’s Taste of Shanghai
9.30PM – The Cook and the Chef
10PM – The Cook and the Chef
10.30PM – River Cottage Australia
11.30PM – Kitchen Hero
CHANNEL 9
5PM – Millionaire Hot Seat
6PM – Nine News
7PM – A Current Affair
7.30PM – Escape to the Chateau
8.30PM – Inferno
10.55PM – Michael Clayton
9GEM
5.30PM – Come Dine With Me Couples
6.30PM – Antiques Roadshow
7.30PM – Agatha Christie’s Poirot
8.40PM – Munich
11.55PM – The Rockford Files
9GO
5.30PM – Clarence
5.45PM – Smurfs: The Lost Village
7.30PM – Shrek
9.15PM – The Nutty Professor
11.15PM – Bromans
9LIFE
5PM – Maine Cabin Masters
6PM – House Hunters International
6.30PM – House Hunters International
7PM – House Hunters
7.30PM – Alaska Off the Grid
8.30PM – Restored by the Fords
9.30PM – Log Cabin Living
10.30PM – Mountain Life
11.30PM – House Hunters International
9RUSH
5.30PM – Shifting Gears
6.30PM – Wheeler Dealers
7.30PM – Cops UK: Bodycam Squad
8.30PM – Live PD
11PM – Railroad Alaska
CHANNEL 7
5PM – The Chase Australia
6PM – Seven News
7PM – Better Homes and Gardens
8.30PM – The Dressmaker
11PM – Britain’s Got Talent
7TWO
5PM – Coastwatch Oz
5.30PM – Escape to the Country
6.30PM – Bargain Hunt
7.30PM – Heathrow: Britain’s Busiest Airport
8PM – Heathrow: Britain’s Busiest Airport
8.30PM – Make it Yours
9PM – Billy Connolloy’s Great American Trail
10PM – Harry & Meghan: Royal Rebels
11PM – Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal
7MATE
5.30PM – Pawnography
6PM – American Pickers
7PM – Pawn Stars
7.30PM – Taken 3
9.45PM – 47 Ronin
7FLIX
5PM – The Simpsons
5.30PM – The Simpsons
6PM – The Simpsons
6.30PM – A Cinderella Story
8.30PM – Grown Ups 2
10.30PM – The Incredible Burt Wonderstone
CHANNEL 10
5PM – 10 News First
6PM – 10 News First
6.30PM – The Project
7.30PM – The Love Australia Project
8.30PM – The Graham Norton Show
9.10PM – Have You Been Paying Attention?
10.10PM – How to Stay Married
10.40PM – The Project
11.40PM – The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
10BOLD
5.30PM – Star Trek: Voyager
6.30PM – Bondi Rescue
7PM – Bondi Rescue
7.30PM – NCIS
8.30PM – Walker, Texas Ranger
9.30PM – Walker, Texas Ranger
10.30PM – Hawaii Five-0
11.30PM – Hawaii Five-0
10PEACH
5PM – Fraiser
5.30PM – Frasier
6PM – Friends
6.30PM – Neighbours
7PM – Friends
7.30PM – Friends
8PM – Seinfeld
8.30PM – Seinfeld
9PM – Friends
9.30PM – Friends
10PM – Friends
10.30PM – Seinfeld
11PM – Seinfeld
11.30PM – The Late Late Show with James Corden