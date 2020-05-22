Jimmys Post

What’s on free-to-air TV tonight

What’s on free-to-air TV tonight

Find out when to tune into your favourite shows here with our free-to-air Brisbane TV guide for tonight, Friday 22nd May 2020.

ABC

5.11PM – Grand Designs

6PM – The Drum

7PM – ABC News

7.32PM – Gardening Australia

8.31PM – Top of the Lake

9.32PM – Silent Witness

10.31PM – ABC Late News

11.07PM – The Weekly With Charlie

11.37PM – rage

ABC COMEDY/KIDS

5.15PM – Rita and Crocodile

5.35PM – Nella the Princess

5.57PM – Floogals

6.20PM – Bluey

6.40PM – Hey Duggee

7.13PM – Catie’s Amazing Machines

7.32PM – Spicks and Specks

7.59PM – Spicks and Specks

8.27PM – Absolutely Fabulous

8.59PM – Extras with Ricky Gervais

9.30PM – The Mighty Boosh

10.01PM – The Black Adder

10.32PM – Parks and Recreation

10.55PM – 30 Rock

11.15PM – 30 Rock

11.38PM – Community

11.58PM – Community

ABC ME

5.05PM – Mustangs FC

5.30PM – Dragons: Race to the Edge

5.51PM – Spongo, Fuzz and Jalapena

6.32PM – Operation Ouch!

7.01PM – Early Man

8.26PM – Good Game Spawn Point

8.50PM – Voltron: Legendary Defender

9.12PM – Slugterra: Return of the Elementals

9.33PM – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

9.57PM – Japanizi: Going, Going, Gong

ABC NEWS

5PM – ABC News Hour

6PM – ABC Evening News

6.30PM – Friday Briefing

7PM – ABC National News

7.40PM – The Virus

8PM – ABC News Tonight

8.15PM – Plant America’s Fireside Chat

9.01PM – The Drum

10PM – The World

11PM – ABC Nightly News

11.30PM – Q+A

SBS

5.30PM – Letters and Numbers

6PM – Mastermind Australia

6.30PM – SBS World News

7.30PM – The Pyramids: Solving The Mystery

8.30PM – Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

10.40PM – SBS World News Late

11.10PM – Cocaine Trade Exposed: The Invisibles

SBS VICELAND

5.10PM – PopAsia

6.10PM – Takeshi’s Castle

6.35PM – The Orville

7.30PM – 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

8.30PM – Party of Five

9.20PM – Live PD: Police Patrol

9.45PM – Live PD: Police Patrol

10.10PM – My Extreme Life

11.05PM – The Feed

11.35PM – Game of Bros

SBS WORLD MOVIES

5.20PM – Romeo & Juliet

7.30PM – Their Finest

9.40PM – The Grand Budapest Hotel

11.35PM – Black Sea

SBS FOOD

5PM – The Cook and the Chef

5.30PM – Donal’s Cook, Eat, Burn

6PM – River Cottage Australia

7PM – Nigella Kitchen

7.30PM – Paul Hollywood’s Pies and Puds

8.30PM – Rick Stein’s German Bite

9.35PM – The Cook and the Chef

10.05PM – The Cook and the Chef

10.35PM – River Cottage Australia

11.35PM – The Cook and the Chef

CHANNEL 9

5PM – Millionaire Hot Seat

6PM – Nine News

7PM – A Current Affair

7.30PM – Escape to the Chateau

8.30PM – Robin Hood

11.15PM – Law & Order: Criminal Intent

9GEM

5.30PM – Come Dine With Me Couples

6.30PM – Antiques Roadshow

7.30PM – Agatha Christie’s Poirot

8.40PM – The Negotiator

11.25PM – The Rockford Files

9GO

5.30PM – Ella Enchanted

7.30PM – Shrek 2

9.30PM – The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

11.40PM – Science of Stupid

9LIFE

5PM – Maine Cabin Masters

6PM – House Hunters International

6.30PM – House Hunters International

7PM – House Hunters

7.30PM – Alaska Off the Grid

8.30PM – Restored by the Fords

9.30PM – Log Cabin Living

10.30PM – Mountain Life

11.30PM – House Hunters International

9RUSH

5.30PM – Shifting Gears

6.30PM – Wheeler Dealers

7.30PM – Cops UK: Bodycam Squad

8.30PM – Live PD

11PM – Railroad Alaska

CHANNEL 7

5PM – The Chase Australia

6PM – Seven News

7PM – Better Homes and Gardens

8.30PM – Troy

11.45PM – Surveillance Oz

7TWO

5PM – RSPCA Animal Rescue

5.30PM – Escape to the Country

6.30PM – Bargain Hunt

7.30PM – Heathrow: Britain’s Busiest Airport

8PM – Heathrow: Britain’s Busiest Airport

8.30PM – Billy Connolly’s Great American Trail

9.30PM – Escape to the Country

10.30PM – Harry & Meghan: A Royal Rebellion

7MATE

5PM – Pawn Stars Australia

5.30PM – Pawnography

6PM – American Pickers

7PM – Pawn Stars

7.30PM – The Mask

9.35PM – Bachelor Party

11.50PM – Elite Tactical Unit: S.W.A.T.

7FLIX

5PM – The Simpsons

5.30PM – The Simpsons

6PM – The Simpsons

6.30PM – What a Girl Wants

8.45PM – Picture Perfect

11PM – Fallen

CHANNEL 10

5PM – 10 News First

6PM – 10 News First

6.30PM – The Project

7.30PM – Jamie Oliver: Keep Cooking and Carry On

8PM – Jamie Oliver: Keep Cooking and Carry On

8.30PM – The Graham Norton Show

9.10PM – Have You Been Paying Attention?

10.10PM – How to Stay Married

10.40PM – The Project

11.40PM – The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

10BOLD

5.30PM – Star Trek: Voyager

6.30PM – Bondi Rescue

7PM – Bondi Rescue

7.30PM – NCIS

8.30PM – Walker, Texas Ranger

9.30PM – Walker, Texas Ranger

10.30PM – Hawaii Five-0

11.30PM – Hawaii Five-0

10PEACH

5PM – Fraiser

5.30PM – Frasier

6PM – Friends

6.30PM – Neighbours

7PM – Friends

7.30PM – Friends

8PM – Seinfeld

8.30PM – Seinfeld

9PM – Friends

9.30PM – Friends

10PM – Friends

10.30PM – Seinfeld

11PM – Seinfeld

11.30PM – The Late Late Show with James Corden

Source link

admin

Related News

Manisha Koirala Supports Nepal’s New Controversial Map, Indians Slams Her Brutally –

Manisha Koirala Supports Nepal’s New Controversial Map, Indians Slams Her Brutally –

One of the versatile and stuning actor of the era of 90s is Manisha Koirala . With her pretty looks and charming expressions , she

Sadie Frost heads to ex Jude Law’s house to congratulate him after and wife Phillipa pregnancy news

Sadie Frost heads to ex Jude Law’s house to congratulate him after and wife Phillipa pregnancy news

Sadie Frost  2 September 1997 – 29 October 2003 Three children – son Rafferty, 23, daughter Iris, 19, and son Rudy, 17 The couple met

Davina McCall, 52, shows off her washboard abs as she cheekily twerks for the camera

Davina McCall, 52, shows off her washboard abs as she cheekily twerks for the camera

Davina McCall, 52, shows off her washboard abs in a black crop top as she cheekily twerks for the camera during workout By Connie Rusk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *