What’s on free-to-air TV tonight
Find out when to tune into your favourite shows here with our free-to-air Brisbane TV guide for tonight, Tuesday 5th May 2020.
ABC
5.11PM – Grand Designs
6PM – The Drum
7PM – ABC News
7.30PM – 7.30
8.01PM – Foreign Correspondent
8.32PM – Catalyst
9.31PM – The Neunig Fragments
10.30PM – ABC Late News
11.02PM – Q+A
ABC COMEDY/KIDS
5.15PM – Rita and the Crocodile
5.35PM – Nella the Princess
5.57PM – Floogals
6.20PM – Bluey
6.40PM – Hey Duggee
7.13PM – Catie’s Amazing Machines
7.32PM – Spicks and Specks
7.59PM – Spicks and Specks
8.29PM – Adam Hills: The Last Leg
9.10PM – The Inbetweeners
9.35PM – Year of the Rabbit
9.59PM – The Country
10.24PM – Parks and Recreation
10.47PM – 30 Rock
11.08PM – 30 Rock
11.30PM – Community
11.50PM – Community
ABC ME
5.03PM – The Next Step
5.26PM – Dragons: Race to the Edge
5.48PM – The Strange Chores
6.30PM – What It’s Like
6.55PM – Bushwhacked! Bugs
7.30PM – Shaun the Sheep
8PM – The Adventures of Puss in Boots
8.23PM – Danger Mouse
8.47PM – Project Planet
9.12PM – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
9.35PM – Japanizi: Going Going Gong
9.58PM – rage
ABC NEWS
5PM – ABC News Hour
6PM – ABC Evening News
7PM – ABC National News
8PM – ABC News Tonight
8.45PM – The Business
9.01PM – The Drum
10PM – The World
11PM – ABC Nightly News
11.30PM – 7.30
SBS
5.30PM – Letters and Numbers
6PM – Mastermind Australia
6.30PM – SBS World News
7.30PM – Great Canadian Railway Journeys
8.35PM – Insight
9.35PM – Dateline
10.05PM – The Feed
10.35PM – SBS World News Late
11.10PM – Twin
SBS VICELAND
4.50PM – Chinese Daying With the Parents
6.15PM – Takeshi’s Castle
6.40PM – The Orville
7.30PM – 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
8.30PM – 8 Out of 10 Cats
9.20PM – I Am Evel Knievel
SBS WORLD MOVIES
6PM – Dean Spanley
7.50PM – Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa
9.30PM – Nightcrawler
11.40PM – Wild City
SBS FOOD
5PM – The Cook and the Chef
5.30PM – Kitchen Hero
6PM – Food Factory USA
6.30PM – Come Dine with Me
7PM – Come Dine with Me
7.30PM – Sicily with Aldo and Enzo
8PM – Gourmet Farmer
8.30PM – Short Cuts to Glory: Matt Okine vs Food
9PM – Food Safari Italy
9.30PM – The Cook and the Chef
10PM – The Cook and the Chef
10.30PM – Come Dine with Me
11PM – Come Dine with Me
11.30PM – Kitchen Hero
CHANNEL 9
5PM – Millionaire Hot Seat
6PM – Nine News
7PM – A Current Affair
7.30PM – Hamish & Andy’s “Perfect” Holiday
9PM – What Happens in Vegas
11PM – Nine News Late
11:25PM – Straight Forward
9GEM
5.30PM – Come Dine With Me Couples
6.30PM – Antiques Roadshow
7.30PM – Attenborough’s Seven Worlds, One Planet
8.40PM – The Great Train Robbery
10.40PM – Major Crimes
11.40PM – The Rockford Files
9GO
6PM – Malcolm in the Middle
6.30PM – Malcolm in the Middle
7PM – The Big Bang Theory
7.30PM – Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
9.55PM – National Security
11.35PM – The Big Bang Theory
9LIFE
5PM – Flip or Flop
5.30PM – Flip or Flop
6PM – House Hunters International
6.30PM – House Hunters International
7PM – House Hunters
7.30PM – Good Bones
8.30PM – Escape to the Chateau
9.30PM – Kevin McCloud’s Man Made Home
10.30PM – Building Alaska
11.30PM – House Hunters International
9RUSH
5.30PM – Railroad Alaska
6.30PM – Wheeler Dealers
7.30PM – Man Vs. Wild
8.30PM – Running Wild with Bear Grylls
9.30PM – Naked and Afraid
10.30PM – Naked and Afraid
11.30PM – Man Vs. Wild
CHANNEL 7
5PM – The Chase Australia
6PM – Seven News
7PM – Home and Away
7.30PM – House Rules: High Stakes
9PM – First Dates
10.15PM – The Latest: Seven News
10.45PM – Gordon Ramsay on Cocaine
11.45PM – Grey’s Anatomy
7TWO
5PM – Coastwatch Oz
5.30PM – Escape to the Country
6.30PM Bargain Hunt
7.30PM – Cold Case
8.30PM – Cold Case
9.30PM – Without a Trace
10.30PM – Without a Trace
11.30PM – Criminal Minds
7MATE
5.30PM – American Restoration
6PM – American Pickers
7PM – Pawn Stars
7.30PM – Highway Patrol
8PM – Highway Patrol
8.30PM – Outback Truckers
9.30PM – Desert Collectors
10.30PM – Ultimate Movers
11.30PM – Surveillance Oz
7FLIX
5PM – The Simpsons
5.30PM – The Simpsons
6PM – The Simpsons
6.30PM – The Simpsons
7PM – The Simpsons
7.30PM – Modern Family
8PM – Modern Family
8.30PM – Indecent Proposal
11PM – Nikita
CHANNEL 10
5PM – 10 News First
6PM – 10 News First
6.30PM – The Project
7.30PM – MasterChef Australia
8.45PM – How To Stay Married
9.15PM – NCIS
10.15PM – NCIS: Los Angeles
11.15PM – The Project
10BOLD
5PM – Star Trek: Voyager
6PM – Celebrity Name Game
6.30PM – Bondi Rescue
7PM – Bondi Rescue
7.30PM – NCIS
8.30PM – CIS: Miami
9.25PM – CIS: Miami
10.20PM – The Mentalist
11.15PM – The Mentalist
10PEACH
5PM – Fraiser
5.30PM – Frasier
6PM – Friends
6.30PM – Neighbours
7PM – Friends
7.30PM – Friends
8PM – Seinfeld
8.30PM – Seinfeld
9PM – The Corners
9.30PM – Two and a Half Men
10PM – Two and a Half Men
10.30PM – Seinfeld
11PM – Seinfeld
11.30PM – The Late Late Show with James Corden