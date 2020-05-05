What’s on free-to-air TV tonight

Find out when to tune into your favourite shows here with our free-to-air Brisbane TV guide for tonight, Tuesday 5th May 2020.

ABC

5.11PM – Grand Designs

6PM – The Drum

7PM – ABC News

7.30PM – 7.30

8.01PM – Foreign Correspondent

8.32PM – Catalyst

9.31PM – The Neunig Fragments

10.30PM – ABC Late News

11.02PM – Q+A

ABC COMEDY/KIDS

5.15PM – Rita and the Crocodile

5.35PM – Nella the Princess

5.57PM – Floogals

6.20PM – Bluey

6.40PM – Hey Duggee

7.13PM – Catie’s Amazing Machines

7.32PM – Spicks and Specks

7.59PM – Spicks and Specks

8.29PM – Adam Hills: The Last Leg

9.10PM – The Inbetweeners

9.35PM – Year of the Rabbit

9.59PM – The Country

10.24PM – Parks and Recreation

10.47PM – 30 Rock

11.08PM – 30 Rock

11.30PM – Community

11.50PM – Community

ABC ME

5.03PM – The Next Step

5.26PM – Dragons: Race to the Edge

5.48PM – The Strange Chores

6.30PM – What It’s Like

6.55PM – Bushwhacked! Bugs

7.30PM – Shaun the Sheep

8PM – The Adventures of Puss in Boots

8.23PM – Danger Mouse

8.47PM – Project Planet

9.12PM – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

9.35PM – Japanizi: Going Going Gong

9.58PM – rage

ABC NEWS

5PM – ABC News Hour

6PM – ABC Evening News

7PM – ABC National News

8PM – ABC News Tonight

8.45PM – The Business

9.01PM – The Drum

10PM – The World

11PM – ABC Nightly News

11.30PM – 7.30

SBS

5.30PM – Letters and Numbers

6PM – Mastermind Australia

6.30PM – SBS World News

7.30PM – Great Canadian Railway Journeys

8.35PM – Insight

9.35PM – Dateline

10.05PM – The Feed

10.35PM – SBS World News Late

11.10PM – Twin

SBS VICELAND

4.50PM – Chinese Daying With the Parents

6.15PM – Takeshi’s Castle

6.40PM – The Orville

7.30PM – 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

8.30PM – 8 Out of 10 Cats

9.20PM – I Am Evel Knievel

SBS WORLD MOVIES

6PM – Dean Spanley

7.50PM – Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa

9.30PM – Nightcrawler

11.40PM – Wild City

SBS FOOD

5PM – The Cook and the Chef

5.30PM – Kitchen Hero

6PM – Food Factory USA

6.30PM – Come Dine with Me

7PM – Come Dine with Me

7.30PM – Sicily with Aldo and Enzo

8PM – Gourmet Farmer

8.30PM – Short Cuts to Glory: Matt Okine vs Food

9PM – Food Safari Italy

9.30PM – The Cook and the Chef

10PM – The Cook and the Chef

10.30PM – Come Dine with Me

11PM – Come Dine with Me

11.30PM – Kitchen Hero

CHANNEL 9

5PM – Millionaire Hot Seat

6PM – Nine News

7PM – A Current Affair

7.30PM – Hamish & Andy’s “Perfect” Holiday

9PM – What Happens in Vegas

11PM – Nine News Late

11:25PM – Straight Forward

9GEM

5.30PM – Come Dine With Me Couples

6.30PM – Antiques Roadshow

7.30PM – Attenborough’s Seven Worlds, One Planet

8.40PM – The Great Train Robbery

10.40PM – Major Crimes

11.40PM – The Rockford Files

9GO

6PM – Malcolm in the Middle

6.30PM – Malcolm in the Middle

7PM – The Big Bang Theory

7.30PM – Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

9.55PM – National Security

11.35PM – The Big Bang Theory

9LIFE

5PM – Flip or Flop

5.30PM – Flip or Flop

6PM – House Hunters International

6.30PM – House Hunters International

7PM – House Hunters

7.30PM – Good Bones

8.30PM – Escape to the Chateau

9.30PM – Kevin McCloud’s Man Made Home

10.30PM – Building Alaska

11.30PM – House Hunters International

9RUSH

5.30PM – Railroad Alaska

6.30PM – Wheeler Dealers

7.30PM – Man Vs. Wild

8.30PM – Running Wild with Bear Grylls

9.30PM – Naked and Afraid

10.30PM – Naked and Afraid

11.30PM – Man Vs. Wild

CHANNEL 7

5PM – The Chase Australia

6PM – Seven News

7PM – Home and Away

7.30PM – House Rules: High Stakes

9PM – First Dates

10.15PM – The Latest: Seven News

10.45PM – Gordon Ramsay on Cocaine

11.45PM – Grey’s Anatomy

7TWO

5PM – Coastwatch Oz

5.30PM – Escape to the Country

6.30PM Bargain Hunt

7.30PM – Cold Case

8.30PM – Cold Case

9.30PM – Without a Trace

10.30PM – Without a Trace

11.30PM – Criminal Minds

7MATE

5.30PM – American Restoration

6PM – American Pickers

7PM – Pawn Stars

7.30PM – Highway Patrol

8PM – Highway Patrol

8.30PM – Outback Truckers

9.30PM – Desert Collectors

10.30PM – Ultimate Movers

11.30PM – Surveillance Oz

7FLIX

5PM – The Simpsons

5.30PM – The Simpsons

6PM – The Simpsons

6.30PM – The Simpsons

7PM – The Simpsons

7.30PM – Modern Family

8PM – Modern Family

8.30PM – Indecent Proposal

11PM – Nikita

CHANNEL 10

5PM – 10 News First

6PM – 10 News First

6.30PM – The Project

7.30PM – MasterChef Australia

8.45PM – How To Stay Married

9.15PM – NCIS

10.15PM – NCIS: Los Angeles

11.15PM – The Project

10BOLD

5PM – Star Trek: Voyager

6PM – Celebrity Name Game

6.30PM – Bondi Rescue

7PM – Bondi Rescue

7.30PM – NCIS

8.30PM – CIS: Miami

9.25PM – CIS: Miami

10.20PM – The Mentalist

11.15PM – The Mentalist

10PEACH

5PM – Fraiser

5.30PM – Frasier

6PM – Friends

6.30PM – Neighbours

7PM – Friends

7.30PM – Friends

8PM – Seinfeld

8.30PM – Seinfeld

9PM – The Corners

9.30PM – Two and a Half Men

10PM – Two and a Half Men

10.30PM – Seinfeld

11PM – Seinfeld

11.30PM – The Late Late Show with James Corden