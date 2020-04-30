What’s on TV tonight in Brisbane
Hoping to tune into the latest MasterChef Australia episode or looking for a family movie to watch with the kids? Check out our Brisbane TV guide for tonight’s programming.
ABC
5.11PM – Grand Designs
6PM – The Drum
7PM – ABC News
7.30PM – 7.30
8.02PM – The Heights
8.31PM – Grand Designs Australia
9.21PM – Barrie Cassidy’s One Plus One
9.51PM – The Cult of The Family
10.50PM – ABC Late News
11.21PM – DCI Banks
ABC COMEDY/KIDS
5.15PM – Olobob Top
5.35PM – Nella the Princess
5.57PM – Octonauts
6.20PM – Bluey
6.40PM – Hey Duggee
7.12PM – Catie’s Amazing
7.32PM – Spicks and Specks
8PM – Spicks and Specks
8.28PM – Hard Quiz
8.52PM – Gavin & Stacey
9.00PM – Would I Lie to You?
9.32PM – Killing Eve
10.15PM – Catastrophe
10.41PM – QI
11.12PM – The Office
11.35PM – 30 Rock
11.56PM – 30 Rock
ABC ME
5.02PM – The Next Step
5.25PM – Dragons: Race to the Edge
5.47PM – The Strange Chores
6.30PM – What It’s Like
7.00PM – Bear Grylls’ Survival School
7.30PM – Shaun the Sheep
8PM – The Adventures of Puss in Boots
8.22PM – Danger Mouse
8.47PM – Project Planet
9.12PM – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
9.35PM – Japanizi: Going, Going, Gong
ABC NEWS
5PM – ABC News Hour
6PM – ABC Evening News
7PM – ABC National News
8PM – ABC News Tonight
8.45PM – The Business
9.01PM – The Drum
10PM – The World
11PM – ABC Nightly News
11.30PM – 7.30
SBS
5.30PM – Letters and Numbers
6PM – Mastermind Australia
6.30PM – SBS World News
7.35PM – The World’s Most Beautiful Railway
8.30PM – Building Britain’s Canals
9.25PM – Building Britain’s Canals
10.20PM – SBS World News Late
10.55PM – The New Pope
11.55PM – The Name of the Rose
SBS VICELAND
5.20PM – Gadget Man
5.45PM – New Girl
6.10PM – Takeshi’s Castle
6.40PM – The Orville
7.30PM – 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
8.30PM – Britain’s Busiest Brothels
9.25PM – Future Man
10PM – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
10.25PM – The Handmaid’s Tale
11.20PM – Burlesque Boys
11.45PM – The Longest Day in Chang’an
SBS WORLD MOVIES
6.15PM – My Life as a Zucchini
7.30PM – The Man Who Knew Infinity
9.30PM – The Villainess
11.45PM – The Mermaid
SBS FOOD
5PM – The Cook and the Chef
5.30PM – Kitchen Hero
6PM – Food Factory USA
6.30PM – Come Dine with Me
7PM – Come Dine with Me
7.30PM – Donna Hay – Fast, Fresh, Simple
8PM – The Great Australian Cookbook
8.30PM – Jimmy Shu’s Taste of the Territory
9PM – Poh & Co.
9.30PM – The Cook and the Chef
10PM – The Cook and the Chef
10.30PM – Come Dine with Me
11PM – Come Dine with Me
11.30PM – Kitchen Hero
CHANNEL 9
5PM – Millionaire Hot Seat
6PM – Nine News
7PM – A Current Affair
7.30PM – RBT
8.30PM – The Bourne Identity
10.50PM – Nine News Late
11.20PM – Taken
9GEM
5.30PM – Come Dine With Me Couples
6.30PM – Antiques Roadshow
7.30PM – Death in Paradise
8.40PM – DCI Banks
10.40PM – Law & Order: Criminal Intent
11.35PM – The Rockford Files
9GO
6PM – Malcolm in the Middle
6.30PM – Malcolm in the Middle
7PM – The Big Bang Theory
7.30PM – Survivor: Winners at War
8.30PM – World War Z
10.45PM – The Big Bang Theory
11.10PM – The Science of Stupid
11.40PM – The Science of Stupid
9LIFE
5PM – Zombie House Flipping
6PM – House Hunters International
6.30PM – House Hunters International
7PM – House Hunters
7.30PM – Embarrassing Bodies
8.30PM – Botched
10.30PM – The Sex Clinic
11.30PM – Vanderpump Rules
9RUSH
5.30PM – Diesel Brothers
6.30PM – Wheeler Dealers
7.30PM – Shifting Gears
8.30PM – Street Outlaws
9.30PM – Street Outlaws: Memphis
10.30PM – Diesel Brothers
11.30PM – Shifting Gears
CHANNEL 7
5PM – The Chase Australia
6PM – Seven News
7PM – Home and Away
7.30PM – Home and Away
8PM – Home and Away
8.30PM – The Devil Wears Prada
10.45PM – The Latest: Seven News
11.15PM – Code Blue: Murder
7TWO
5.30PM – Escape to the Country
6.30PM – Bargain Hunt
7.30PM – Father Brown
8.30PM – Judge John Deed
10.30PM – Johnathan Creek
11.45PM – Brit Cops
7MATE
5.30PM – American Restoration
6PM – American Pickers
7PM – Pawn Stars
7.30PM – Pawn Stars
8PM – Pawn Stars
8.30PM – The Fast and the Furious
10.45PM – Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles
11.45PM – Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles
7FLIX
5PM – The Simpsons
5.30PM – The Simpsons
6PM – The Simpsons
6.30PM – The Simpsons
7PM – The Simpsons
7.30PM – Modern Family
8PM – Modern Family
8.30PM – Grey’s Anatomy
9.30PM – Grey’s Anatomy
10.30PM – Grey’s Anatomy
11.30PM – How to Get Away With Murder
CHANNEL 10
5PM – 10 News First
6PM – 10 News First
6.30PM – The Project
7.30PM – MasterChef Australia
8.45PM – Gogglebox Australia
9.45PM – To Be Advised
10.45PM – Blue Bloods
11.40PM – The Project
10BOLD
5PM – Star Trek: Voyager
6PM – Celebrity Name Game
6.30PM – Bondi Rescue
7PM – Bondi Rescue
7.30PM – NCIS
8.30PM – Hawaii Five-0
9.30PM – Hawaii Five-0
10.30PM – The Code
11.30PM – NCIS
10PEACH
5PM – Fraiser
5.30PM – Frasier
6PM – Friends
6.30PM – Neighbours
7PM – Friends
7.30PM – Friends
8PM – Seinfeld
8.30PM – Seinfeld
9PM – The Middle
9.30PM – The Middle
10PM – The Middle
10.30PM – Seinfeld
11PM – Seinfeld
11.30PM – The Late Late Show with James Corden