What’s on TV tonight in Brisbane
Whether it’s a rom-com, an action movie or family classics you’re after, find out what’s on free-to-air TV tonight.
ABC
5.10PM – Grand Designs
6PM – The Drum
7PM – ABC News
7.31PM – Gardening Australia
8.31PM – Top of the Lake
9.29PM – Silent Witness
10.27PM – ABC Late News
10.43PM – The Weekly With Charlie
11.15PM – Would I Lie to You?
11.43PM – rage
ABC COMEDY/KIDS
5.15PM – Olobob Top
5.35PM – Nella the Princess
5.57PM – Octonauts
6.20PM – Bluey
6.40PM – Hey Duggee
7.13PM – Catie’s Amazing
7.32PM – Spicks and Specks
7.58PM – Spicks and Specks
8.28PM – Absolutely Fabulous
8.58PM – Extras with Ricky Gervais
9.29PM – The Mighty Boosh
10.00PM – The Black Adder
10.36PM – Parks and Recreation
10.59PM – 30 Rock
11.20PM – 30 Rock
11.42PM – Community
ABC ME
5.03PM – The Next Step
5.25PM – Dragons: Race to the Edge
5.47PM – The Strange Chores
6.30PM – What It’s Like
7.00PM – Bear Grylls’ Survival School
7.30PM – Shaun the Sheep
7.59PM – The Adventures of Puss in Boots
8.21PM – Good Game Spawn Point
8.53PM – Voltron: Legendary Defender
9.16PM – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
9.38PM – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
10.01PM – Japanizi: Going Going Gong
ABC NEWS
5PM – ABC News Hour
6PM – ABC Evening News
6.30PM – Friday Briefing
7PM – ABC National News
7.30PM – The Virus: Your Questions Answered
8PM – ABC News Tonight
8.15PM – Plant America’s Fireside Chat
9.01PM – The Drum
10PM – The World
11PM – ABC Nightly News
11.29PM – Q+A
SBS
5.30PM – Letters and Numbers
6PM – Mastermind Australia
6.30PM – SBS World News
7.35PM – The Pyramids: Solving The Mystery
8.30PM – 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
9.30PM – Cocaine Trade Exposed: The Invisibles
10.20PM – SBS World News Late
10.55PM – Mother!
SBS VICELAND
5.15PM – PopAsia
6.15PM – Takeshi’s Castle
6.40PM – The Orville
7.30PM – 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
8.30PM – Party of Five
9.20PM – Life After Prison
10.15PM – Lady Wankers
11.20PM – The Feed
11.50PM – One Star Reviews
SBS WORLD MOVIES
5.20PM – Summer Wars
7.30PM – Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
9.30PM – Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
11.45PM – The Man Who Knew Infinity
SBS FOOD
5PM – The Cook and the Chef
5.30PM – Kitchen Hero
6PM – Food Factory USA
6.30PM – Come Dine with Me
7PM – Come Dine with Me
7.30PM – Paul Hollywood’s Pies and Puds
8.30PM – Rick Stein: From Venice to Istanbul
9.35PM – The Cook and the Chef
10.05PM – The Cook and the Chef
10.35PM – Come Dine with Me
11.05PM – Come Dine with Me
11.35PM – Kitchen Hero
CHANNEL 9
5PM – Millionaire Hot Seat
6PM – Nine News
7PM – A Current Affair
7.30PM – Escape to the Chateau
8.30PM – Gladiator
11.20PM – Law & Order: Criminal Intent
11PM – Chicago Med
11:50PM – Don’t Tell the Doctor
9GEM
5.30PM – Come Dine With Me Couples
6.30PM – Antiques Roadshow
7.30PM – Agatha Christie’s Poirot
8.40PM – The Rainmaker
11.20PM – Solace
9GO
5.30PM – The Smurfs
7.30PM – Hotel Transylvania
9.20PM – Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
11.05PM – Science of Stupid
11.35PM – Science of Stupid
9LIFE
5PM – Maine Cabin Masters
6PM – House Hunters International
6.30PM – House Hunters International
7PM – House Hunters
7.30PM – Building Off the Grid
8.30PM – Barnwood Builders
9.30PM – Log Cabin Living
10.30PM – Mountain Life
11.30PM – House Hunters International
9RUSH
5.30PM – Shifting Gears
6.30PM – Wheeler Dealers
7.30PM – Cops UK: Bodycam Squad
8.30PM – Live PD
11PM – Dirty Jobs: Down Under
CHANNEL 7
5PM – The Chase Australia
6PM – Seven News
7PM – Better Homes and Gardens
8.30PM – Bridget Jones’s Diary
10.30PM – The Latest: Seven News
11PM – Britain’s Got Talent
7TWO
5PM – Coastwatch Oz
5.30PM – Escape to the Country
6.30PM – Bargain Hunt
7.30PM – Heathrow: Britain’s Busiest Airport
8PM – Heathrow: Britain’s Busiest Airport
8.30PM – Escape to the Country
9.30PM – The Story of the Royals
11.30PM – Mighty Ships
7MATE
5PM – Pawnography
6PM – American Pickers
7PM – Pawn Stars
7.30PM – Speed
10.00PM – Speed 2: Cruise Control
7FLIX
5PM – The Simpsons
5.30PM – The Simpsons
6PM – The Simpsons
6.30PM – Mr. Popper’s Penguins
8.30PM – Red Riding Hood
10.30PM – Sucker Punch
CHANNEL 10
5PM – 10 News First
6PM – 10 News First
6.30PM – The Project
7.30PM – Jamie Oliver: Keep Cooking and Carry On
8PM – Jamie Oliver: Keep Cooking and Carry On
8.30PM – The Graham Norton Show
9.01PM – The Secrets She Keeps
10.10PM – The Montreal Comedy Festival Offensive
11.10PM – How to Stay Married
11.40PM – The Project
10BOLD
5PM – Star Trek: Voyager
6PM – Celebrity Name Game
6.30PM – Bondi Rescue
7PM – Bondi Rescue
7.30PM – NCIS
8.30PM – Walker, Texas Ranger
9.30PM – Walker, Texas Ranger
10.30PM – Hawaii Five-0
11.30PM – Hawaii Five-0
10PEACH
5PM – Fraiser
5.30PM – Frasier
6PM – Friends
6.30PM – Neighbours
7PM – Friends
7.30PM – Cooped Up
9.30PM – Friends
10PM – Friends
10.30PM – Friends
11PM – Friends
11.30PM – The Late Late Show with James Corden