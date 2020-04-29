What’s on TV tonight in Brisbane
Whether it’s a rom-com, an action movie or family classics you’re after, find out what’s on free-to-air TV tonight.
ABC
5.12PM – Grand Designs
6PM – The Drum
7PM – ABC News
7.30PM – 7.30
8.01PM – Hard Quiz
8.32PM – The Weekly With Charlie
9.01PM – You Can’t Ask That
9.32PM – Planet America
10.04PM – Would I Lie to You?
10.35PM – ABC Late News
11.07PM – Four Corners
11.53PM – Media Watch
ABC Comedy/Kids
5.15PM – Olobob Top
5.35PM – Nella the Princess
5.57PM – Octonauts
6.20PM – Bluey
6.40PM – Hey Duggee
7.13PM – Catie’s Amazing
7.31PM – Spicks and Specks
8PM – Spicks and Specks
8.29PM – Friday Night Dinner
8.52PM – Gavin & Stacey
9.22PM – A Moody Christmas
9.51PM – Upper Middle Bogan
10.20PM – The Office
10.42PM – The Office
11.05PM – The Office
11.26PM – 30 Rock
11.48PM – Community
ABC Me
5.02PM – The Next Step
5.25PM – Dragons: Race to the Edge
5.48PM – The Strange Chores
6.31PM – What It’s Like
7.01PM – Bear Grylls’ Survival School
7.30PM – Shaun the Sheep
8PM – The Adventures of Puss in Boots
8.30PM – Danger Mouse
8.47PM – Project Planet
9.12PM – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
9.35PM – Japanizi: Going Going Going
9.57PM – rage
ABC News
5PM – ABC News Hour
6PM – ABC Evening News
7PM – ABC National News
8PM – ABC News Tonight
8.45PM – The Business
9.01PM – The Drum
10PM – The World
11PM – ABC Nightly News
11.30PM – 7.30
SBS
5.30PM – Letters and Numbers
6PM – Mastermind Australia
6.30PM – SBS World News
7.35PM – Britain’s Great Cathedrals with Tony Robinson
8.30PM – My Grandparent’s War
9.30PM – Reprisal
10.25PM – SBS World News Late
10.55PM – Homeland
SBS Viceland
5.15PM – Gadget Man
5.45PM – New Girl
6.10PM – Takeshi’s Castle
6.40PM – The Orville
7.30PM – 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
8.30PM – BASEketball
10.25PM – Your Highness
SBS World Movies
5.10PM – Our Little Sister
7.30PM – Labor Day
9.35PM – The Mermaid
11.20PM – What We Do In The Shadows
SBS Food
5PM – The Cook and the Chef
5.30PM – Kitchen Hero
6PM – Food Factory USA
6.30PM – Come Dine with Me
7PM – Come Dine with Me
7.30PM – Sicily with Aldo and Enzo
8PM – Gourmet Farmer
8.30PM – Short Cuts to Glory: Matt Okine vs Food
9PM – Food Safari Italy
9.30PM – The Cook and the Chef
10PM – The Cook and the Chef
10.30PM – Come Dine with Me
11PM – Come Dine with Me
11.30PM – Kitchen Hero
Channel 9
5PM – Millionaire Hot Seat
6PM – Nine News
7PM – A Current Affair
7.30PM – Doctor Doctor
8.30PM – Paramedics
9.30PM – New Amsterdam
10.30PM – Nine News Late
11PM – Chicago Med
11:50PM – Don’t Tell the Doctor
9Gem
5.30PM – Come Dine With Me Couples
6.30PM – Antiques Roadshow
7.30PM – Fawlty Towers
8.10PM – Fawlty Towers
8.50PM – Miss Marple: A Caribbean Mystery
11.15PM – The Rockford Files
9Go
6PM – Malcolm in the Middle
6.30PM – Malcolm in the Middle
7PM – The Big Bang Theory
7.30PM – Travel Guides
8.35PM – Click
10.50PM – The Love Guru
9Life
5PM – Escape to the Chateau
6PM – House Hunters International
6.30PM – House Hunters International
7PM – House Hunters
7.30PM – Barnwood Builders
8.30PM – Restored
9.30PM – Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Renovation
10.30PM – Garage Gold
11.30PM – House Hunters International
9Rush
5.30PM – Running Wild with Bear Grylls
6.30PM – Wheeler Dealers
7.30PM – Diesel Brothers
8.30PM – Misfit Garage
9.30PM – Kindig Customs
10.30PM – Top Gear
Channel 7
5PM – The Chase Australia
6PM – Seven News
7PM – Home and Away
7.30PM – Britain’s Got Talent
9PM – Harry & Meghan: A Royal Rebellion
11PM – The Latest: Seven News
11.30PM – Autopsy
7TWO
5PM – Coastwatch Oz
5.30PM – Escape to the Country
6.30PM Bargain Hunt
7.30PM – Border Security: Australia’s Frontline
8PM – Border Security: Australia’s Frontline
8.30PM – Great Rail Restorations
9.30PM – Coastal Railways with Julie Walters
10.30PM – Paddington Station 24/7
11.30PM – Mighty Planes
7mate
5PM – Garage 41
5.30PM – American Restoration
6PM – American Pickers
7PM – Pawn Stars
7.30PM – The Simpsons
8PM – The Simpsons
8.30PM – The Simpsons
9PM – Family Guy
9.30PM – American Dad!
10PM – American Dad!
10.30PM – Family Guy
11PM – Family Guy
11.30PM – Futurama
7Flix
5PM – The Simpsons
5.30PM – The Simpsons
6PM – The Simpsons
6.30PM – The Simpsons
7PM – The Simpsons
7.30PM – Modern Family
8PM – Modern Family
8.30PM – Chef
10.50PM – At Any Price
Channel 10
5PM – 10 News First
6PM – 10 News First
6.30PM – The Project
7.30PM – MasterChef Australia
9PM – The Secrets She Keeps
10PM – Bull
11PM – Elementary
10Bold
5PM – Star Trek: Voyager
6PM – Celebrity Name Game
6.30PM – Bondi Rescue
7.30PM – NCIS
8.30PM – NCIS: Los Angeles
9.25PM – NCIS: Los Angeles
10.20PM – NCIS: Los Angeles
11.15PM – NCIS
10Peach
5PM – Fraiser
5.30PM – Frasier
6PM – Friends
6.30PM – Neighbours
7PM – Friends
7.30PM – Friends
8PM – Seinfeld
8.30PM – Seinfeld
9PM – 2 Broke Girls
9.30PM – 2 Broke Girls
10PM – 2 Broke Girls
10.30PM – Seinfeld
11PM – Seinfeld
11.30PM – The Late Late Show with James Corden