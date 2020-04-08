What’s The Best Meal You Ever Had? | A Cup of Jo

Last weekend, when we were on what felt like our hundredth family walk of the day, I asked my two teenage daughters a question…

“What are your top 5 most favorite restaurant meals?”

I find that asking your kids a “Top 5” question will usually get the conversation flowing, quarantine or no quarantine, but this time the exercise prompted an hours-long drive down memory lane and around the world. In a few short hiking miles, we revisited a Portland picnic bench overlooking the Atlantic where we ate the perfect lobster roll; a bustling, buzzy little cafe in Sicily’s Taormina for the traditional breakfast of brioche with granita (above); a parking lot in Austin, the four of us shoveling down brisket tacos, stopping only to breathe and say things like holy moly, can you believe, omg. It felt so therapeutic talking about the restaurants we miss and family vacations we’d taken through the years, and I thought you might enjoy the game as well. So tell me: What was the best meal you ever had? (And yes, your own kitchen table is a perfectly legit answer.) I’d really love to know…

P.S. Great reader comments on travel and advice for raising teenage girls.