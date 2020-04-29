“What’s the day today ?” You might be wondering…

We are delighted to announce that today is the day,when Jazba Theatre Group’s Film wing “JAZBA FILMS” atlast releases their much awaited film – #KAVISHEN (Created in Year 2014)

The preparations are done, and we are extremely excited!

Kavishen Releasing Today!!!!

.

.

.

#JazbaFilms #film #movie #release

#movierelease #JazbaTheatreGroup

#shortfilm #drama #acting #camera

#theatre #life #effort #story #family

#quarantine #online

Source