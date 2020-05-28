WHAT’S UP GUYS, I’M MAD AS HELL TODAY because I’ve reached PEAK CLOWNERY for fal…

Jimmys Post

WHAT’S UP GUYS, I’M MAD AS HELL TODAY because I’ve reached PEAK CLOWNERY for falling in love with the most expensive balm cleanser I’ve ever tried 🤡🤷🏻‍♀️⁣

So I’ve got a couple of weeks of testing out this @byroe_official rice cleansing sorbet under my belt and my experience has been beyond positive. Like all balm cleansers, you apply it to dry skin and massage it in to break down all of your oil-based impurities, then you wet your face so that it turns milky (emulsifies) and washes off. In my experience these past couple weeks, it melted off my sunscreen and make up (even waterproof mascara!) so well and without the need for excessive rubbing or tugging at my skin. After it emulsified, it washed off so well and it smells SO SO GOOD. My skin felt so soft and hydrated, and the best past was that there was literally zero residue left. No greasy or oily feeling left after washing it off with water. THE AUDACITY of an expensive product to actually perform up to it’s price tag. ⁣

Final verdict: I think this is my favorite cleansing balm that I’ve ever tried and I’m mad about it because for $72 I just can’t justify purchasing this on my own!!!!! smh I always fall for the unattainable ones 😢 thank you Byroe for letting me test this out! ⁣


