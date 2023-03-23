WhatsApp Announces Desktop App for Windows with Faster Speeds, Improved Calling – TechEconomy

Advertisements







Meta has launched the new Windows desktop application for Whatsapp with improvements in calls.

The announcement was made by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a post on Facebook stating that now you can make end-to-end encrypted video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people.

“In November 2021, we announced that WhatsApp was releasing a beta version of their new native application for Windows.”

The new app offers an enhanced experience by improving stability as fewer resources are used and it is no longer an application that uses the Electron framework.

“Today, the app now is official as it has been announced on various channels, including a blog post on their official website and through the Meta channel on Instagram managed by Mark Zuckerberg.

As of January 2022, Nigeria had 32.9 million active social media users. WhatsApp is the most popular platform used in the country, with over 90 million users







