WhatsApp Introduces New “Channels” Feature for Broadcasting Messages – TechEconomy

WhatsApp has announced the launch of a new feature called “Channels,” allowing select organizations to broadcast messages to their followers on the Meta-owned messaging platform.

This development comes as many agencies and organizations are becoming dissatisfied with Twitter, citing issues with fees, performance, and reduced content moderation. Meta describes Channels as a secure and reliable method for receiving important updates directly within

WhatsApp.

A promotional video shared by Meta showcases the various applications of Channels, including sharing race results, soccer match outcomes, weather updates, traffic information, and even cooking or home repair tips.

While WhatsApp remains committed to private messaging, users have long requested a feature like Channels. With over two billion users worldwide, WhatsApp is well-known for its encryption capabilities that protect user privacy.

Meta is also considering making encrypted channels available for nonprofit organizations and health groups that require enhanced security.

Channels function as a one-way broadcast tool, allowing administrators to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. Launch partners for this feature include the International Rescue Committee, the World Health Organization, FC Barcelona, and Manchester City football clubs. Meta plans to gradually expand the availability of Channels in the coming months.







