WhatsApp Reactions To Start Rolling Out On Thursday [How To Use]

WhatsApp users will have many emojis to choose from when chatting with friends, colleagues, acquaintances, and families.

Emoji are smileys and ideograms commonly used when sending messages. It is available on social media platforms. Before now, it used to be ASCII emoticons or kaomoji but they have been replaced by emojis.

On Wednesday, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed more emoji reactions will be available for all users on WhatsApp starting today.

Although this was hinted at in mid-April alongside a bunch of other features including Communities, that are slated to arrive soon.

“Reactions on WhatsApp start rolling out today,” Zuckerberg said.

Reactions will allow users to “quickly share their opinion without flooding chats with new messages,” WhatsApp noted, at the time of the initial announcement.

Some of the popular shortlisted emojis include Transgender Symbol, Transgender Flag, Potted Plant, Worm, Plunger, Rock, Seal, Mammoth, and Disgusted, etc.

How To Make Use Of Emoji Reactions On WhatsApp​​

1. Open chat.

2. Press and hold on to the message you wish to react to.

3. A pop-up will then appear with the 6 available emojis you can react with.

4. Select one to use as a reaction.

7. The emoji reaction will appear below the text selected.

