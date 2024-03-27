Wheelhouse Advisors Unveils IRM Navigator™ Report Series, Projects IRM Market to Reach $109.6 Billion by 2031

ATLANTA, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Wheelhouse Advisors, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and a pioneering force in the IRM technology and market advisory field, today announced a forecast indicating the Integrated Risk Management (IRM) market will grow from $46.2 billion in 2024 to $109.6 billion by 2031, achieving a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. This announcement also marks the launch of pre-orders for the IRM Navigator™ Report Series, offering in-depth analysis and insights into the sector’s landscape, including analyzing over 150 technology providers.

The IRM Navigator™ Report Series is the premier digital interconnectivity and RiskTech guide,” Wheeler stated.

John A. Wheeler, the Founder and CEO of Wheelhouse Advisors and the architect behind the development of the IRM framework and technology market in 2016, remarked on the initiative. “With the maturity of risk management practices and the growing demand for sophisticated technology solutions, we recognized the necessity for a more comprehensive approach. The IRM Navigator™ Report Series is our response to this need, aiming to guide businesses through the complexities of digital interconnectivity and RiskTech,” Wheeler stated.

IRM Navigator™ Report Series Highlights:

IRM Navigator™ Annual Viewpoint Report : This extensive report provides a broad overview of the IRM market, encompassing market sizing, forecasts, trend analyses, and profiles of leading market participants.

: This extensive report provides a broad overview of the IRM market, encompassing market sizing, forecasts, trend analyses, and profiles of leading market participants. IRM Navigator™ Quarterly Insight Reports: Each report focuses on a distinct segment within the IRM market—GRC, ERM, ITRM, and ORM—offering detailed analyses on segment sizing, trends, use cases, and insights into leading innovators and accelerators.

Starting today, pre-orders for the IRM Navigator™ Report Series are available, presenting early access to pivotal insights at preferred rates for those looking to deepen their understanding of the IRM landscape and its future direction.

Designed to serve as a crucial tool for industry professionals enhancing their strategic planning and technology providers aiming to augment their market presence, the IRM Navigator™ report series embodies a comprehensive resource for navigating the intricacies of integrated risk management.

For detailed pricing information and to explore the strategic advantages of the IRM Navigator™ Report Series, stakeholders are encouraged to visit Wheelhouse Advisors’ website at https://www.wheelhouseadvisors.com/irm-navigator-reports.

About Wheelhouse Advisors:

Wheelhouse Advisors is at the forefront of the IRM technology and market advisory industry, dedicated to offering strategic insights and actionable intelligence. By leading enterprises through the complexities of risk management, Wheelhouse Advisors enhances organizational practices and technological capabilities and ensures effective navigation through today’s dynamic risk environment.

Pre-Order and Contact Information:

For pre-ordering and additional information, please visit the IRM Navigator™ Reports section on the Wheelhouse Advisors website. For all press inquiries and further details, contact us at info@wheelhouseadvisors.com or call 678-827-1070.

Contact:

Wheelhouse Advisors PR

info@wheelhouseadvisors.com

678-827-1070

https://www.wheelhouseadvisors.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheelhouse-advisors-unveils-irm-navigator-report-series-projects-irm-market-to-reach-109-6-billion-by-2031–302101515.html

SOURCE Wheelhouse Advisors LLC

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

