When 8-year old Alia Bhatt had said, ‘Actress banungi,’ on a reality show with father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Pooja Bhatt — watch video | Bollywood Life

Alia Bhatt has turned out to be one of the finest actresses Indian cinema has ever seen, and that, too, in a very short span, dismissing all those talks about nepotism and star kids. And it looks like she always wanted to shine before the screen. A wonderful throwback video from the old reality show, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, is doing the rounds on the internet, where an 8-year old Alia Bhatt joins her family, including father Mahesh Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan, and elder sisters, Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. And Alia's response when host Suresh Oberoi had asked her what she wanted to be will melt your heart.

While introducing Shaheen, Pooja Bhatt (already an actress by that time) had said, "I am sure she is not remotely interested in being an actress," to which Shaheen replied, "Not at all," adding that she wanted to become a writer, which she eventually did. However, while introducing a very young Alia, dad Mahesh Bhatt promptly declared, "Alia is aspiring to be an actress." Upon hearing this actor/host Suresh Oberoi quizzed the kid what she'd like to become and Alia Bhatt wasted no time in echoing her father's statement, saying, "Actress banungi."

Watch the adorable video, shared by an Alia Bhatt fan club below:

Later on the show, Mahesh had revealed how he had pledged to forgo his alcoholism after Shaheen was born. “I picked her (Shaheen) in arms and she turned her face away due to the smell of alcohol coming from me. I couldn’t bear this rejection and I pledged to never touch even a drop of alcohol. Today’s she’s 13 years old and I haven’t touched alcohol since 13 years, she saved me.”

Well, Alia certainly made good on her childhood promise, and how!

