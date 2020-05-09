When 8-year-old Alia Bhatt joined parents Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt on reality show, said ‘actress banungi’. Watch

Long before Alia Bhatt became one of the top actors in Bollywood, she had joined her parents — actor Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt — on a reality show, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. When actor-host Suresh Oberoi asked her what she wants to do in the future, she had said, “Actress banungi.”

Soni and Mahesh were joined by Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Alia on stage, followed by a formal introduction. While introducing an 8-year-old Alia, Mahesh said, “Alia is aspiring to be an actress.” While introducing Shaheen, Pooja said, “I am sure she is not remotely interested in being an actress,” to which Shaheen replied, “Not at all”. On being asked if she wanted to become a director like Mahesh, she said she wanted to become a writer, which she did.

Talking about Mahesh’s alcoholic past, Soni had said that he gave it all up after the birth of Shaheen. Sharing an incident from the day of her birth, he said, “I picked her in arms and she turned her face away due to the smell of alcohol coming from me. I couldn’t bear this rejection and I pledged to never touch even a drop of alcohol. Today’s she’s 13 years old and I haven’t touched alcohol since 13 years, she saved me.”

Alia had made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, opposite Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Since then, she has delivered several successful films including Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi and many more.

Wishing Alia on her birthday in 2017, Mahesh had called her his “masterpiece” in a social media post. She will now be seen in his film, Sadak 2, which will also mark the return of her half-sister Pooja as an actor. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

