When a young Janhvi Kapoor told Salman Khan on his TV show: ‘Mom and dad’s marriage was made in heaven’. Watch

Actor Janhvi Kapoor and her kid sister Khushi led a rather protective life as children till Janhvi decided to take a plunge into films like her famous parents. Even, prior to her debut in Dhadak, her pictures with her late mother Sridevi were a huge online. Now, a throwback video has emerged online, where she can be seen replying to Salman Khan during a show, while talking about her parents.

It is from a programme called Dus Ka Dum that Salman hosted. Janhvi is perhaps just a teenager while Khushi would not older than 10. Sony Television’s logo is visible in the back. Salman asks a question (which is not audible clearly but flashes on the screen – how many Indians believe that marriages are made in heaven) to which Khushi replies “I don’t know”. As Salman asks Janhvi “what do you think, Janhvi?”, the actor takes the mike from her sister and smilingly replies, “I know mom’s and dad’s was made in heaven.” A beaming Salman then repeats her reply as late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, standing close by, smile.

Sridevi died in an accident in Dubai in 2018, leaving the entire nation and millions of fans across the world grieving. Janhvi, who was very close to her mother, often writes her mother and pens her thoughts on Instagram. Early into the coronavirus isolation and after a week of staying home, Janhvi had written how she could still feel her mother in the dressing room. She had written: “I’ve learnt that there are many hours in the day. I’d learnt that I can still smell my mother in her dressing room.”

Janhvi will be seen in films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, RoohiAfza, Takht and Dostana 2.

