When Akshay Kumar revealed his first love: ‘I told the boy sitting next to me that I love this teacher, want to marry her’

Actor Akshay Kumar is now the perfect man in the industry — whether it is his successful marriage with Twinkle Khanna or the image of a disciplined star who churns out a number of hits every year with clockwork precision. However, in the initial days, the actor was often linked to his co-stars and is not afraid to own up to it. Asked about the same, Akshay had once said he is a “full hot blooded man”. He was speaking on the talk show, Aap Ki Adalat in 2017.

The show host Rajat Sharma had asked him about this, “Film industry me pair rakha to bhi charche shuru ho gae (Rumours began as soon as you stepped in the film industry),” and Akshay was quick to reply, “Ji bilkul (Yes, course), I am a full, hot blooded man, why not?”

He was also asked about his childhood love and reminded that he fell for his teacher. “Hanji, bilkul laga baithe the (Dil) Jaha tak mai samajhta hu yaha baithe har aadmi ko….sabse pehla pyaar aapko teacher me hi nazar ata hai (Yes, I was in love with my teacher and I think everyone finds their first love in their teachers).”

Responding to a comment that he used to get his homework done by her girlfriends, Akshay added, “Teacher se nahi karwata tha, student se. Student thi, unse karwata tha, aur teacher ne koi ha nahi bol diya tha. 7-8 saal ka tha jab maine apne bagal me baithe ladke ko bola tha, ‘yaar I love this teacher and I want to marry her’. Usme koi galti nahi ki thi, wo pehla pyar hota hi teacher se hai (No, I didn’t get my homework done by the teacher, it was a student who used to do it. Also, I just told the boy who used to sit beside me that I love the teacher. There is nothing wrong in it. The teacher is often the first love ). That is called an innocent love.”

