When Amitabh Bachchan and Muhammad Ali almost appeared together in a movie



The film, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Muhammad Ali, did not take off beyond preliminary talks.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday reminisced about meeting boxing legend Muhammad Ali in Los Angeles. In his blog, Amitabh mentioned he and Ali were going to work in a Prakash Mehra directorial, but the film did not take off beyond preliminary talks.

Big B posted on his blog, “its been a groggy night..had been watching the Greatest Mohammad Ali in his numerous victories..and Tyson..and it just would not leave the attention..became past 4 am..and then suddenly thought of the meeting itself with the MAN….Beverly Hills at his residence, LA, USA…Prakash Mehra had wanted to make a film with him and moi ..never went beyond that meeting and the pictures..”

He added, “funny, but a most humble man who did live in Beverly Hills the elite locality, but was so filled with humility and grace..he threw a couple of punches at me, as his is wont, with all that he met..argued waved about and needed a Lawyer to fight the case..nothing became of it..”

It is enticing to imagine what a movie with Amitabh Bachchan and Muhammad Ali would have looked like. Prakash Mehra directed Amitabh in hits like Zanjeer, Hera Pheri, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Namak Halaal among more.

Muhammad Ali is regarded as the greatest sportsman ever by many. Born Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr, he was also known for his implacable stand on the issues he believed in. He was opposed to the US’ Vietnam war and refused to be conscripted into the military. Ali also became a figurehead for other African Americans during the civil rights movement.

