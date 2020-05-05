When and where to see the meteor shower in Australia

A biannual meteor shower is expected to reach its peak in Australia early on Wednesday morning.

The Eta Aquariid showers occur through April and May every year, when the Earth passes a stream of dust from Halley’s Comet, which passes Earth itself only once every 76 years.

Halley’s Comet last passed Earth in 1986.

The Earth passes through the dust of the comet twice a year though, with a second, less active shower in October called the Orionids.

RELATED: Pentagon releases video of UFO incidents

The Eta Aquariid shower typically provides more meteors than the Orionids for Australian viewers, making it one of the few meteor showers that is actually better in the southern hemisphere.

The further away from the east coast you are the more meteors you’ll see, due to what’s called the “radiant point”, the part of the sky where the meteors appear to come from.

The further west you are, the higher the radiant point is above the sunrise.

RELATED: Astronauts return to virus-stricken Earth

The differences vary slightly depending on where you are but you can typically expect to see between 14 and 17 meteors per hour throughout the peak of the shower, expected to be between 2am and 5am on Wednesday morning.

Of course there’s no guarantee of how many you’ll actually see and when.

For best viewing it’s recommended you find a place with low light pollution and give your eyes around 20 minutes to adjust to the darkness.

Light pollution from street lights and city buildings, as well as the moon, can make it harder to see the meteors.