When are pubs reopening?

Australians the nation over are keen to know when their local reopens – particularly after the Northern Territory received some good news. With national cabinet meting in Canberra today, hopes of restrictions being lifted are high. The NT government announced a multi-staged approach to lifting limitations yesterday and this included the reopening of pubs and clubs. From midday Friday, people in the NT will be able to use parks, playgrounds and swimming pools or play outdoor non-contact sports such as tennis and golf. Of course, social distancing measures will need to be followed. From next Tuesday, May 5, businesses will be asked to prepare a COVID-19 safety plan ahead of several types of venues reopening on May 15. Restaurants, cafes, clubs and bars will reopen. Gaming activities are excluded and alcohol must be served with a meal. a two-hour time limit will be enforced. A month later on June 5, stage three of the plan kicks in. That’s when all sports and competitions will resume and casinos, TABS and gaming venues will reopen. Bars and nightclubs will be allowed to trade without the restriction of drinking with a meal. Chief Minister Michael Gunner urged people to continue to follow social distancing guidelines. “If you want to stay the safest place in Australia, if you want to have a beer at the pub, to fish with your mates, to go to the gym, I need you to follow the rules and keep your distance,” he said. “I”m not asking you to walk around with a tape measure, I”m asking you to use your common sense.” As for the rest of Australia, it’s a watch-and-wait prospect. In WA, restrictions have been eased but still no mention of when bars and eateries will reopen and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is refusing to make any changes for now. The Australian Capital Territory has effectively eradicated the virus all together, while South Australia has gone eight consecutive days with no new cases.

