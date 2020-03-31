When Barcelona, Man Utd, Djokovic, Tiger and others had seasons to forget

Reports in the UK this week suggested there is growing support to void the current Premier League season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin admitted the 2019-20 campaign might have to be scrubbed from the records, after Euro 2020 was moved back 12 months.

Although the likes of runaway Premier League leader Liverpool would understandably despair at such a prospect, there are other clubs enjoying seasons to forget who might enjoy the escape clause.

With that in mind, we took a look back at the teams and individuals who might like to expunge an ignominious season or period of time from history.

MANCHESTER UNITED (2013-14)

The seven years since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement have not exactly gone swimmingly for United, but that ill-fated first season remains the real low point.

David Moyes lasted just 10 months as Ferguson’s replacement as the reigning Premier League champion finished seventh in 2013-14, suffering truly humiliating defeats to top two Manchester City and Liverpool along the way. A wretched 2-0 loss at Moyes’ former club Everton proved the final straw.

At least it won the Community Shield in August 2013.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC (2017)

When Novak Djokovic defeated familiar foe Andy Murray to win the 2016 French Open, the modern-day legend was in possession of all of tennis’ grand slams. The question was, who can stop this man? Well, the answer was actually himself.

A round-three exit at Wimbledon followed a month later and, although he reached the US Open final that year, a barren 2017 followed. Djokovic did not go beyond the quarters at any slam that year and reached just one final at the Italian Open, which he lost. Djokovic rediscovered the winning habit in slams at Wimbledon in 2018, beginning a run of five triumphs in the past seven at tennis’ big events.

TIGER WOODS (2014-2017)

Tiger Woods’ standing as one the greatest – if not the greatest – golfer of all time is in no doubt. By the end of 2013, Woods was standing again atop the world rankings after winning five times during the year, earning the prestigious PGA Tour Player of the Year award.

READ |

Tiger v Mickelson II? Phil says he’s working on it





It would take five years for Woods to win again as the American great endured a horrendous time with debilitating back injuries and loss of form. At one stage it looked as though he may have to retire and his world ranking had plummeted to a scarcely credible 1,199th in December 2017. But just a year ago, Woods was back in major-winning form as, at the age of 43, he became Masters champion for a fifth time.

Barcelona’s Fernando Navarro (R) battles for the ball with Rayo Vallecano’s Mario during their Spanish League match at the Teresa Rivero Stadium in Madrid on December 7, 2002. – AFP

BARCELONA (2002-03)

Years of drift since the 1999 LaLiga title came to a head in 2002-03, as Barcelona endured a miserable season that saw Louis van Gaal sacked as coach and led to the departure of president Joan Gaspart.

Barca ended up sixth in the league – its worst finish in 15 years – as the Real Madrid Galacticos ruled. It also exited the Copa del Rey in the first round and lost in the Champions League quarter-finals.

After that season, in came Joan Laporta as president, Frank Rijkaard as head coach, and a certain Brazilian called Ronaldinho. And things got a bit better.

ENGLAND (2013-14 ASHES)

England made it three Ashes victories in a row with a 3-0 home triumph in 2013 – the first time it had enjoyed such a run of success against old enemy Australia since 1977-1981. However, a rejig of the international cricketing schedule meant a swift return Down Under. The Mitchell Johnson-inspired host exacted brutal vengeance on its way to a 5-0 whitewash as a great England team fell to pieces.

ALSO READ |

ECB bans players from wearing smartwatches in field of play





Off-spinner Graeme Swann retired mid-series and Kevin Pietersen’s tempestuous exit from the international stage was set in motion, while Andy Flower – the head coach he despised – stepped down. Of the XI that started the concluding 281-run loss in Sydney, Pietersen, Michael Carberry and debutants Scott Borthwick and Boyd Rankin would never play red ball cricket for England again.

REAL MADRID (2008-09)

In Spanish football’s great rivalry, Real Madrid or Barcelona doing well is only half the deal. Success is truly sweet if the other half of El Clasico’s enduring grudge is having a tough time. Madrid won LaLiga in 2007-08, with Barca a distant fourth as the Rijkaard-Ronaldinho era disintegrated under the weight of its own excess.

However, the tables flipped spectacularly next time around – Barca stormed to an unprecedented treble under rookie coach Pep Guardiola, Lionel Messi leaped from exceptional talent to generational superstar as Madrid was walloped 6-2 by its sworn foe at the Santiago Bernabeu and a dynasty was born.

ALSO READ |

Dortmund’s Emre Can banned for two Champions League games for push on Neymar





Madrid finished a distant second, was thrashed 5-0 on aggregate by Liverpool in the Champions League last-16 and coach Juande Ramos followed predecessor Bernd Schuster out of the exit door.

PAULA RADCLIFFE (2004)

After setting a new world record in London in 2003 and having won the 2004 race in New York, Radcliffe was favourite for marathon gold at the 2004 Olympics.

However, after struggling badly to continue, Radcliffe withdrew 23 miles in and was taken for a medical check-up. She later competed in the 10,000 metres but again retired. In a tearful appearance on British TV, Radcliffe refused to blame the heat and humidity in Athens and admitted she was “desperately trying to find a reason for what happened”.

A year later, she was back winning and breaking the world record at the London marathon – despite a brief toilet break by the side of the road – before taking gold at the World Championships in Helsinki.

Juan Toscano-Anderson of the Golden State Warriors holds his ankle after an injury against the LA Clippers at Chase Center on March 10. – AFP

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (2019-2020)

After a fifth straight NBA Finals appearance in 2019, things went rapidly downhill for the Golden State Warriors. All-Star duo Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins left in free agency, while ‘Splash Brothers’ Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have been out injured – the latter is yet to play this season.

The Warriors sit bottom of the Western Conference and have the worst overall record in the NBA at 15-50. An improved chance of getting the first pick in the 2020 draft is the side’s only solace.

MANNY PACQUIAO (2012)

After losing to Erik Morales in 2005, Manny Pacquiao went on a sensational 15-fight winning streak that established him as an unprecedented seven-division world champion. The Morales loss was twice avenged via stoppage, with the likes of Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton and Miguel Cotto similarly dispatched. A mega-fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr awaited, only for the wheels to fall off in 2012.

ALSO READ |

Olympians join the fight against Covid-19





Timothy Bradley halted Pacquiao’s streak when he was – somewhat farcically – awarded a split-decision verdict over the Filipino great. Juan Manuel Marquez knew all about scorecard controversy from his previous three meetings with Pacquiao and duly took them out of the equation, chillingly leaving his rival face down and motionless on the Las Vegas canvas that December. The Mayweather bout had to wait until 2015, but that is one of only two losses suffered since by Pacquiao, who reigns as WBA welterweight champion at 41.

CHELSEA (2015-16)

Chelsea won the Premier League title in 2014-15 and 2016-17. What came in between was nothing short of complete shambles. Jose Mourinho had returned for a second spell in charge and collected a third winner’s medal in England’s top flight but the Portuguese’s famously abrasive tendencies then appeared to wear his players down at an alarming rate.

ALSO READ |

Bundesliga likely to resume in May





Beginning with the 2-2 draw against Swansea City that ignited Mourinho’s sapping spat with club doctor Eva Carneiro, Chelsea won only one of its opening five Premier League fixtures. That form was far from a blip and it was 16th when Mourinho was sacked in the wake of a 2-1 December loss to would-be champion Leicester City. Caretaker boss Guus Hiddink restored a modicum of respectability with a 10th-place finish before Antonio Conte arrived and the Stamford Bridge faithful were soon wondering if it had all just been a bad dream.

SERENA WILLIAMS (2006)

Williams started the year by losing her Australian Open crown with a third-round exit to Daniele Hantuchova, before injuries forced her to miss tournaments in Tokyo and Dubai. Come April, she had dropped out of the WTA top 100 for the first time since November 1997, and it came as a little surprise that she competed at neither the French Open nor Wimbledon.

After a fourth-round exit at the US Open, Williams ended a title-less year 95th in the world.

It meant she returned to the Australian Open in January 2007 as an unseeded player. She won it.